Alia Bhatt Wears 30-Year-Old Silk Saree; Rhea Kapoor Calls It 'Piece Of Fashion History, Preserved In Thread'

Alia Bhatt's Diwali 2025 look | Instagram

Diwali season in Bollywood is always a dazzling affair, and this year, Alia Bhatt added a touch of vintage elegance to the festivities. Attending Kareena Kapoor’s star-studded Diwali celebration in Mumbai, the actress chose a timeless gold silk saree designed by none other than Ritu Kumar.

Alia's archival saree look this Diwali

For the Diwali celebration, Alia slipped into a rose gold silk saree, an archival creation from Ritu Kumar’s label, which was originally designed more than 30 years ago. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the classic six-yard wasn’t just another festive pick; it was a piece of Indian fashion history.

Talking about the ensemble in her Instagram post, Rhea wrote, "Remembering the Silk Road. The silver tikki on rose gold silk carries her [Ritu Kumar’s] signature. A piece of fashion history, preserved in thread."

The saree featured delicate silver tikki embroidery, meticulously handwoven into intricate floral motifs that shimmered under the festive lights. Rhea paired the drape with a sleeveless bustier blouse boasting a plunging sweetheart neckline and subtle silver embroidery, layered under a matching open-front jacket that added an exquisite touch.

Keeping the look balanced, Alia opted for understated yet luxe accessories, featuring a gold choker, dainty rings, bangles, and a statement maang tika. Her makeup was a soft festive glow with rose-gold eyeshadow, highlighted cheeks, glossy lips, and open wavy hair parted down the middle.

Read Also Jacqueline Fernandez To Mrunal Thakur: Classic Saree Looks Takes Over Bollywood Diwali Bash

Kareena’s glamorous Diwali celebration

The festive sparkle didn’t end with Alia’s look. Kareena Kapoor’s Diwali party was the talk of B-Town, with her Mumbai residence turning into a scene of light, laughter, and family. Alia shared pictures from the intimate celebration on Instagram, captioning them “fam jam x diwali glam.”

The photos featured her posing with Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, along with Neetu Kapoor, Alekha Advani, and Anissa Malhotra, making it a true Kapoor family get-together filled with festive spirit and glowing faces.