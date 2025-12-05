Only Women Invited To Share Perspectives At Horasis India Meeting In Singapore

Only Women, a community of senior women professionals in India dedicated to advancing women’s leadership and inclusive growth, is invited to participate in the Horasis India Meeting to be held on December 15 and 16, 2025 at the Global Schools Group campus in Singapore.

Only Women’s Founder, Vidyottama Sharma, will chair a session on ‘Diversity as a driver of innovation’, while Core Committee member Shaline Serpes will be a Panelist-Speaker on ‘Fighting climate change while fuelling growth’. Both topics gain significance in global dialogues. While diversity brings together varied experiences and perspectives, thus creating an environment for innovative ideas to thrive, global climate is a timely topic as global economies strive to balance sustainability with development.

Vidyottama Sharma |

This is not Only Women’s first global appearance with Horasis. The organisation was invited to the Horasis India Meeting in Athens, Greece in September 2024, where it led a delegation of six women leaders, marking a significant moment for women-driven thought leadership on the international stage.

Speaking ahead of the Singapore meeting, Vidyottama Sharma said, “Diverse perspectives help organisations and communities thrive. The Horasis platform gives Only Women the opportunity to bring women’s voices into conversations that shape innovation, inclusion and sustainability”. She added, “Leadership is about constant learning and collaborating. I look forward to exchanging ideas with global peers and bringing back insights that can make a real impact in workplaces in India and beyond”.

Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter |

Dr. Frank-Jürgen Richter, Chairman, Horasis, said, “The Horasis India Meeting in Singapore will act as a bridge between India’s dynamic growth story and global innovation agendas. We are pleased to welcome leaders from various nations, whose insights contribute meaningfully to shaping a forward-looking dialogue for India and the world”. Praising Only Women, he said, “Only Women, under the leadership of Vidyottama Sharma, brings a vital and refreshing lens to our discussions. Their commitment to diversity and sustainability resonates strongly with the values we aim to advance”.

Shaline Serpes |

Said Shaline Serpes, Director – Events, Bricklane Event management, “I am honoured to join the Horasis India Meeting in Singapore, thanks to Vidyottama Sharma’s empowering vision for women, and to lend my voice to shaping a more inclusive global climate future”.

The international meeting is being held by Horasis in partnership with Global Schools Group and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). Over two days, the summit will bring together CEOs, policymakers and thought leaders from around the world to discuss India’s evolving role in business, technology and sustainability. Only Women’s participation underscores the growing significance of women-led perspectives in shaping conversation on global growth and progress.