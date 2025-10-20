Diwali 2025: Ananya Panday To Khushi Kapoor, Festive Fashion Trends That Are Bollywood Approved

Diwali is here and whether you’re planning a quiet puja or a full-on bash, one thing’s for sure: the festival of lights just turned into the festival of fashion. From star-studded houses to Bollywood parties, the red carpet is out and the lounge-room selfie zone is ON. Celebs aren’t playing it safe this year, think full-throttle sparkle, sculpted drapes, and cutting-edge fusion.

From Gen-Z stars to veteran icons, B-town leading ladies aren't playing safe this festive season - they're going bolder and bedazzling this season with traditional couture which is more than just a ethnic piece. So, if you’re wondering how to dress up, here are five trends that Bollywood’s embracing, and you absolutely can, too.

Diwali fashion trends that are Bollywood approved

Shimmer on Shimmer

It’s not enough to pick one gleaming piece, this season, it’s all about layering shine. Bollywood actresses are pairing fully sequinned sarees, lehengas or co-ords with matching blouses and rich accessories. The look is nothing but a bejewelled masterpiece from head to toe. With celebs like Khushi Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor already spotted in sequinned sarees, the message is clear: if you don’t sparkle, you won’t shine. For your own look, pick a sequinned skirt, match it with a tone-on-tone blouse and light jewellery, let the outfit grav eyeballs.

Metallic Makeover

Moving past glitter alone, metallics are making a strong statement this Diwali. Gold, bronze, silver and rose-metal tones dominate lehengas and sarees alike. The fabrics behave like molten metal under the lights, delivering fluid movement with a luxe edge. And, leading the trend is fashion heavyweights, Alaya F, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor among others. Want the look? Opt for a metallic skirt or blouse, keep the rest clean, and balance it with subtle accessories, let the metals take centre stage.

Mermaid Couture

Cinema-ready silhouettes are dominating the festive floors this year. Why settle for a traditional flare when you can slip into a fishtail lehenga that scoops at the hips and flares dramatically at the hem? Actresses like Ananya Panday and Jacqueline Fernandez opted for deep-embellished skirts with micro-blouses, proving festive wear can be haute-couture bold. To try it yourself: pick a fitted skirt with tail flare, pair with a simple blouse, and skip the heavy dupatta for an evening of twirls.

Bold Bouse, Drape Drama

The classic six-yards got a whole new twist this season. This Diwali the blouse is the statement piece—corset cuts, one-sleeves, backless or structured silhouettes—and the pallu? It’s now draped with attitude. Stars like Shilpa Shetty and Ananya Panday are teaming heavily designed blouses with the pallu draped around the arms, letting the couture top do the talking. For your saree game: invest in a blouse that makes a difference, drape the pallu over the arm or belt it, and skip the heavy dupatta for a modern clean look.

Indo-Chic Remix

Ethnic gets a contemporary touch. Bollywood icons are mixing Indian fabrics with Western tailoring, think a blazer over a lehenga, a corset top with a saree, or statement trousers with bandhgalas. Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Bhumi Pednekar are leading the charge. This trend is perfect if you want comfort without losing wow-factor. Try a suit jacket over a lehenga skirt, or a structured crop top with traditional pants and minimal jewellery to carry the ‘festive-meets-fashion’ vibe effortlessly.