Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Oct 20th, 2025 To Oct 26th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

By: Akshata Khanolkar | October 20, 2025
Dear Aries, you may find yourself juggling multiple priorities or exploring fresh ways to manage your money and resources. A new opportunity could open up, possibly connected to travel, learning, or professional expansion
Dear Taurus, this week may test your mental resilience. Sudden or unexpected developments could occur. Use your sharp reasoning to navigate swiftly through change. You are on the verge of a powerful transformation
Dear Gemini, this week calls for balance and inner strength. Challenges may test your composure, but your determination and courage will help you rise above them. Financially, discipline and practicality will be crucial
Dear Cancerians, this week ignites your confidence, drive, and charisma. Temper your fiery energy with tact. Assertiveness will serve you well, but aggression could create unnecessary tension. Stay grounded
Dear Leo, this week brings focus to your foundations — home, finances, and long-term security. There may be moments of challenge or instability that push you to rethink your approach. Flexibility will open unexpected doors
Dear Virgo, this week certain offers or situations might feel uninspiring or fail to meet your expectations. Your focus will be on growth and building material stability. Do not let impatience push you into impulsive choices
Dear Libra, this week centres around rebuilding stability. You are moving past an emotionally or physically draining phase and beginning to feel grounded once again. Your motivation will return. Financial matters will need attention.
Dear Scorpio, this week shall be about being decisive, assertive and reclaiming your power. A new chapter in your career or finances is on the horizon, demanding focus and discipline
Dear Sagittarius, your vision may feel clouded. You are standing at the edge of transformation —but patience is essential before taking the next big step. Emotional grounding, planning and waiting for the right timing is crucial
Dear Capricorn, you may find yourself drawn toward work or pursuits that truly inspire you. It is an excellent time to initiate new projects, or creative ideas. Let emotions flow freely
Dear Aquarius, this week overflows with joy and connection. Reconnect with friends, share ideas, and allow yourself to celebrate. It is a wonderful phase for love and romance. Travel, explore, and expand your horizons
Dear Pisces, this week brings emotional flux and a swirl of possibilities. Flow with the current instead of fighting it. Collaborations or group efforts may feel intense, but they’ll also open new doors. Avoid making hasty decisions
