Diwali 2025 Fashion Guide: How to Pair Sneakers with Lehengas & Sarees

Indian fashion is constantly evolving, and this year fashionistas gave the nod to minimalistic styles. Less was always more! 2025 was about comfort with people preferring sneakers over traditional heels and mojaris.

From festive gatherings to weddings, sneakers have replaced flashy stilettoes as people's go-to choices. The everyday casual wear has become the new hero on the ramp and the dance floor, letting revelers groove for hours in their flowing lehengas without worry.

Ever wondered how celebrities religiously attend multiple gatherings, without getting any blisters or limping post events?

It's because of the comfortable flats or sneakers that provide support to their tired feet and let them groove for hours without worrying about sore heels.

Are you still scouting for the perfect Diwali outfits that will make it to your Instagram reels, trendy audios or GRWM videos?

While mojaris and heels give you a more culturally elegant look, wearing cushioned sneakers will almost make you feel like you're taking lightweight, supportive steps.

Here are some types of sneakers that beautifully blend modern comfort with traditional festive attire:

Embellished sneakers

To gracefully carry your Diwali outfits like Sonam Kapoor and Anant Ahuja, wear sneakers that perfectly pair with your traditional attire.

Look for sneakers with classic Indian embellishments that go hand-in-hand with your auspicious moments; from subtle styles to bold designs, you can find everything and anything that matches your vibe.

You get a platter full of designs including mirror work, the classic Gujarati art form that will enhance your festive fashion, intricate embroidery, Kutchi-style thread work in vibrant colours, that reflect the elite culture of Gujarat and lastly, zari and sequin work, that provides an extra touch of glamour that catch the eye as you dance.

Sneaker wedges

For those who want extra height without sacrificing comfort, and want to capture classy Diwali fit check photos, and also not ruin the ends of lehengas or kurtas with dirt, sneaker wedges have got your back.

They provide a modern and stylish solution that allow you to freely celebrate the festival with a supportive and comfortable base, while serving glamorous looks.

Customised sneakers: For a personalised touch, you can get creative and make your own sneakers. Get inspired!

Custom-painted sneakers: You can use fabric paints to add traditional folk-art patterns or other modern designs to a plain pair of canvas shoes.

Hand-embellished sneakers: Get a plain pair of sneakers and decorate them with your own craft embellishments.

Decorative lace sneakers: Colourful ribbons or threads add a custom pop of colour.

Classic white sneakers and minimalist slip-ons

If non-fussy is your style, a clean pair of sneakers would be a great option for a striking look. You can opt for a pair of white sneakers that offers a versatile base and can be paired with almost any outfit, from a simple kurta and jeans to colourful lehenga.

Choose a solid-coloured slip-on if you plan on going visiting friends and relatives and need to constantly take off your shoes.