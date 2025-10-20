From Mithai Cocktails To Diwali Brunches: Mumbai's Best Festive Food Menus You Can't Miss

With Diwali lighting up Mumbai tonight, the city's restaurants have also switched into festive mode with shimmering decor and special menus packed with traditional flavour twists. Whether you’re looking for a vibrant brunch with friends or a refined sit-down dinner with family, there are plenty of stunning dining experiences to choose from this Diwali.

The Tyohaar Table by The Bigg Small Café + Bar

This Diwali, The Bigg Small Café + Bar is offering The Thyohaar Table, a limited-edition festive menu where nostalgia meets innovation. Think mithai-inspired cocktails like the Paan & Pineapple Paloma, Rasgulla Spritz or Jalebi Old Fashioned. On the food front you’ll find bold "Patakha Plates" such as Butter Chicken Podi Bao, Ghee Roast Prawns on Khari Biscuit, and Paneer Crackle-dillas. And for dessert? Shahi Tukda Rockets and Nawabi Cannoli seal the deal.

When: October 15 to November 15, 2025 | 12 PM to 1:30 AM

Where: The Bigg Small Café + Bar, Sakinaka & Lower Parel

South Wali Diwali by Kamats Legacy

The iconic Kamats Legacy is adding bold flavours to your festive celebration with South Wali Wali, a menu honouring South Indian flavours with fun twists. Try the Yam Fries, fusion Southizza, and classic Idiyappam re-imagined. It's comfort food served in festive spirit, priced only from around ₹1,000 for two. It's flavour-packed and won't break your bank.

When: October 17 to October 23, 2025

Where: Kamats Legacy, Vashi, Malad, Nariman Point & Mira Road

Diwali special menu at Gaylord

Celebrate Diwali with a timeless feast at Mumbai’s iconic Gaylord. From Lobster Thermidor and Murgh Makhani to Tomato Chilli Arancini Balls and Mutton Chapli Kebabs, the menu blends old-world charm with festive flair. Don’t miss desserts like Swiss Chocolate Truffle Pastries and Blueberry Hazelnut Tarts for the perfect sweet ending.

When: October 20, 2025

Where: Gaylord, Churchgate

Diwali takeovers at JW Marriott

Mumbai's popular JW Marriott celebrates Diwali with three distinct dining experiences, making sure there's something for everyone. At Lotus Café there’s a regional buffet featuring sweets like Mysore Pak and Puran Poli. Saffron offers a regal Awadhi-inspired tasting menu with Gosht Ki Nihari, Khubani Ki Phirni. For something lighter yet lush, Mezzo Mezzo serves a European-influenced fine-dining experience. Expect ₹3,500++ per couple without alcohol, and ₹5,000++ with it.

When: October 15 to October 25, 2025

Where: Lotus Café, Saffron & Mezzo Mezzo at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu

Diwali Feast at Cafe Out of the Blue

Casual and vibrant, Cafe Out of the Blue introduces an Indo-Continental brunch for Diwali that mixes Indian flavours and global plating. Dishes like Butter Chicken Pasta and Thandai Baklava share the menu with Vegetable Biryani Arancini and Rasmalai Tres Leches Cake. It is ideal for a fun friends-gathering over the festive weekend.

When: October 20, 2025

Where: Cafe Out of the Blue, Khar