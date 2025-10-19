 Happy Diwali 2025: 25+ Shubh Deepavali Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Loved Ones
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleHappy Diwali 2025: 25+ Shubh Deepavali Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Diwali 2025: 25+ Shubh Deepavali Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Loved Ones

Diwali is a time when homes glow with diyas, hearts shine with joy, and loved ones come together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 06:49 PM IST
article-image

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of India’s most cherished celebrations. It is a time when homes glow with diyas, hearts shine with joy, and loved ones come together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. This year, the grand ocassion is taking place on October 20, 2025, as per Drik Panchang.

As Diwali 2025 approaches, it’s the perfect moment to spread warmth and positivity with thoughtful wishes. Whether you’re sending greetings to family, friends, or colleagues, here are 25+ heartfelt Diwali messages to brighten their day and make the festival even more special.

Happy Diwali 2025 wishes and messages

Read Also
Diwali 2025: Why Is Deepawali Celebrated Over 5 Days? Lakshmi Puja Muhurat Timings Explained
article-image
Read Also
Diwali 2025: Lakshmi Puja Shubh Muhurat And City-Wise Timings
article-image
Read Also
Is Choti Diwali & Badi Diwali On The Same Day? Know Correct Date And Lakshmi Puja Muhurat
article-image
Read Also
Diwali 2025: From North To South, How Different States Of India Celebrate The 'Festival Of Lights'
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kim Kardashian's Face Covered Nude Look To Selena Gomez's First Appearance After Marriage: Inside...

Kim Kardashian's Face Covered Nude Look To Selena Gomez's First Appearance After Marriage: Inside...

Mirzapur Woman Orders Cheesecake, Gets Cake Topped With Cheese Slices: Says, 'Bhai Mirzapur Is...

Mirzapur Woman Orders Cheesecake, Gets Cake Topped With Cheese Slices: Says, 'Bhai Mirzapur Is...

Happy Diwali 2025: 25+ Shubh Deepavali Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Loved...

Happy Diwali 2025: 25+ Shubh Deepavali Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Loved...

Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To 2-Year-Old Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer: Says, 'Biggest Hug To My...

Taylor Swift Donates $100,000 To 2-Year-Old Swiftie Battling Brain Cancer: Says, 'Biggest Hug To My...

Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Opens Up About His Battle With Prostate Cancer: Know Symptoms,...

Renowned Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai Opens Up About His Battle With Prostate Cancer: Know Symptoms,...