Happy Diwali 2025: 25+ Shubh Deepavali Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share With Your Loved Ones

Diwali, the festival of lights, is one of India’s most cherished celebrations. It is a time when homes glow with diyas, hearts shine with joy, and loved ones come together to celebrate the triumph of light over darkness. This year, the grand ocassion is taking place on October 20, 2025, as per Drik Panchang.

As Diwali 2025 approaches, it’s the perfect moment to spread warmth and positivity with thoughtful wishes. Whether you’re sending greetings to family, friends, or colleagues, here are 25+ heartfelt Diwali messages to brighten their day and make the festival even more special.

Happy Diwali 2025 wishes and messages