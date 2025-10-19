 Is Choti Diwali & Badi Diwali On The Same Day? Know Correct Date And Lakshmi Puja Muhurat
According to Drik Panchang, both Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi) and Badi Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) will fall on the same day, October 20, 2025. However, the puja muhurat might differ.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, October 19, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
Diwali, or Deepavali, is India’s most awaited festival! It is a time when homes shimmer with diyas, streets glow with lights, and hearts brim with joy. It marks the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil, bringing together families and communities in gratitude and festivity. Each day of Diwali carries its own spiritual significance, beginning with Dhanteras and culminating with Bhai Dooj.

Is Choti Diwali and Badi Diwali on the same day?

Yes, according to Drik Panchang, both Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi) and Badi Diwali (Lakshmi Puja) will fall on the same day, October 20, 2025. However, the puja muhurat might differ. The festival of lights already began with Dhanteras on October 18 and will continue for five days of rituals, devotion, and celebrations.

Significance of Choti Diwali or Narak Chaturdashi

Traditionally observed a day before the main Diwali, Choti Diwali commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura, a symbolic reminder of the end of ignorance and evil. Devotees start the day early with ritual oil baths, believed to cleanse the body and soul. Homes are adorned with rangolis and lamps, setting the mood for the upcoming grand Lakshmi Puja. This cleansing ritual prepares devotees to welcome Goddess Lakshmi with purity and devotion.

Significance of Badi Diwali or Lakshmi Puja

Interestingly, this year, the main Diwali day coincides with Choti Diwali. On the same evening, families across India will perform Lakshmi Puja, the most auspicious ritual of the festival. It celebrates Lord Rama’s return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and honours Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and fo

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja muhurat (as per Drik Panchang)

Amavasya Tithi Begins: October 20, 3:44 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: October 21, 5:54 PM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: October 20, 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

Pradosh Kaal: October 20, 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: October 20, 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM

These timings are considered the most sacred for performing Lakshmi Puja, when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kubera for prosperity and well-being.

