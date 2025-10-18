Don’t Celebrate Diwali Until You Read This Indoor Pet Care Guide!

Diwali is a time for lights, laughter, and togetherness. But the loud bangs, smoke, and bustle can be deeply unsettling for indoor pets. For them, a sparkler or firecracker in the distance is not festive — it’s alarming. As we celebrate, it’s easy to forget that the joy we express through sound and sparkle can overwhelm our most loyal companions.

Here’s how you can make sure your furry family members stay safe, calm, and comfortable this Diwali, because their peace is worth more than a moment’s sparkle.

Festive fear for many

Veterinarians say that Diwali sees a sharp rise in pet anxiety cases every year. Loud noises, acrid smoke, and sudden flashes of light can cause distress that lasts long after the celebrations.

Dogs often react by barking, pacing, or hiding; cats may refuse to eat or find small corners to curl up in. Birds and small animals are even more sensitive, with their delicate hearing and respiratory systems.

But understanding the why behind their fear helps us act more compassionately. What feels like fun to us feels like danger to them. And since they can’t explain it, it’s on us to anticipate it.

Dr. Deepak Saraswat, Head Vet at Zigly, explains how pet parents can help their furry companions cope with the chaos of the festival, “On the occasion of Diwali, the sudden bursts of light and sound can be quite distressing for pets, whose senses are far more sensitive than ours. To help them feel safe, create a quiet place in a familiar room for your furry pal with closed windows and soft lighting. Access to familiar environment with their favourite toys, food, water and any clothing with your scent, helps them calm down. Playing gentle background music or white noise can mask external noise. Walks and playtime should be done earlier in the day, well before festivities begin. Above all, one must stay calm as pets often pick up on your stress. If anxiety looks severe, consult your vet for calming aids or behavioural techniques in advance.”

Create a safe haven indoors

If you’re a pet parent, start preparing a few days before the festival. Choose a quiet room in your home — away from balconies, main doors, or windows.

Lay out your pet’s bed, favourite blanket, toys, and a few treats. Draw the curtains, shut the windows, and play soft instrumental music or white noise to mask the outside chaos.

Leena Soaz, Animal rescuer, shares how she keeps her pets calm and safe “Create a safe space for them, wrap them in an anxiety wrap, you have tutorials online, I use a DIY headband to cover my their ears, which I've made from microfiber cloth and velcro. I shut all the windows and play soft music, I usually play Binural beats for dogs and cats on YouTube.

Take your dogs out earlier for their walks, longer walks to tire them out.”

You could even use a worn T-shirt or scarf that smells like you — pets often find comfort in familiar scents when anxious. And yes, keep their food and water bowls nearby so they don’t have to venture out when the noise peaks.



This space becomes their “safe zone” — their small island of calm amid the celebration storm.

Stick to their routine

Festivities can easily throw off daily routines — but for pets, consistency equals security. Feed them and take them for walks before dusk, well before fireworks begin. Once the loud bangs start, keep them indoors.



Stick to familiar playtimes and avoid introducing new toys or treats on Diwali night. New smells or textures may only add to their anxiety.



Routine reminds them that life is still predictable — even when the world outside isn’t.

Reduce the noise and smoke

No matter how well-insulated your home is, some sound will sneak in. But a few adjustments help more than you’d expect.



Run an air purifier or fan to muffle noise and clear smoke. Close all doors and windows tightly. Opt for heavier curtains or blackout drapes. If your pet doesn’t mind, try calming accessories like snug body wraps or doggy ear covers — introduced gently, not suddenly.



Avoid lighting diyas or candles within your pet’s reach. Those curious paws and wagging tails can easily knock over a flame. And if you must burst a few crackers, do it far from home — your pet’s peace is worth the extra walk.

Dr. Abhishek Choudhary, BVSc & AH, Vetic Pet Clinic, highlights the serious impact that pollution and loud noise can have on pets, "We have observed a spike in stress, anxiety, and even respiratory issues among pets during Diwali. Last year, we treated several dogs, especially Pugs and Chow Chows, struggling to breathe due to smoke and poor air quality. Keep your pets indoors in a calm, familiar space. Switch on an air purifier or humidifier, close the windows, and draw heavy curtains. Play soft music to mask the noise, and consult your vet for calming supplements if your pet shows signs of tremors or panic."

Be calm, be present

Here’s what most pet owners overlook: your pet mirrors you. If you flinch, they panic. If you stay calm, they feel safer.



During fireworks, sit with them quietly. Don’t smother or pity them — instead, act as if everything is normal. Speak in a steady, soothing voice. Let them hide if they want to. Sometimes, the best comfort is simply your quiet company.

After the fireworks

Once the noise lowers down, avoid opening all the windows immediately. Wait until the air clears, as smoke and residue can irritate your pet’s eyes and nose. Offer fresh water and a light meal. Some pets may take a while to settle, so keep the environment calm and quiet.

Safety checks you shouldn’t skip

Keep ID tags on collars and make sure they’re secure.

Lock doors, windows, and balcony grills to prevent escapes.

Dispose of cracker remains carefully — pets may chew or swallow debris.

Keep emergency vet numbers handy, just in case.

Festival of compassion

Diwali is more than light and sound — it’s about warmth, gratitude, and care. Extending that care to your pets is what truly makes your home bright.

Animal rights activist Yael Ajgarni points out the need for more awareness, “I really wish silent firecrackers were more popular. The noise and bright lights during festivals trigger not just animals but also senior citizens and young children, which a lot of people don't seem to understand.

I've seen my stray dogs suffer through these days and in some situations, things can get beyond our control. If you have strays near your house, the best thing you can do is try to offer them shelter. When they are anxious or if you find them shivering, they might not eat. Don't force feed them, most importantly. Make clean water accessible to them and let them know they are safe.

For pets, I'd simply say sound proof your rooms if you can. There are special tapes available online that can be applied on the windows, walls, and doors. Some people also give hemp seed oil to their pets to help with anxiety. Also change the timing of your dog's walk. Take them out when the streets are less active, like early mornings or after midnight.”

So, as diyas glow and laughter echoes, remember the silent little hearts that beat beside you. Turn down the volume, draw the curtains, and celebrate with love — because true festivity shines brightest in the comfort of those who trust you completely.

Quick calmers for stressed pets

Lavender or chamomile scents (pet-safe diffusers only) can have a soothing effect.

Frozen treats or chew toys help redirect nervous energy.

Gentle brushing lowers heart rate and reassures your pet through touch.

Classical or lo-fi music has been proven to reduce anxiety in dogs and cats.

Did you know?

A pet’s sense of smell is so strong that smoke and chemical residue from firecrackers can make them nauseous or dizzy — even inside closed homes.