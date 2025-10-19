‘Society Achievers Global Education Leaders’ Special Edition Felicitates Educationists

At an iconic gathering celebrating visionary educators and change makers, Society Achievers Global Education Leaders – Special Edition by Magnate Publishing Pvt. Ltd. honoured trailblazers shaping the future of learning. The evening at Taj Santacruz, Mumbai, brought together India’s Visionary Educationists like Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Nawaz Modi Singhania, Sujay Jairaj Thacker, Jayesh Choksi, Swapnali Vishwajeet Kadam, Dr Pooja Misal, Sonal Pinto and other amazing educationists from across India under one roof.

The ceremony was graced by Chief Guest Hon. Minister Ashish Shelar; Guests Of Honour Hon. Minister Madhuri Misal; BMC Commissioner Dr Bhushan Gagrani; Politician Shaina NC; and Dr Sheetal Gagrani among several others. Adding charisma to the evening were film actor Mukesh Rishi, film producer Bunty Walia, and music composer Anu Malik.

Hon Minister Ashish Shelar in his address said that the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, after a gap of more than 30 years, has successfully enacted the national education policy.

Taking note of the problem of H1B visas, Shelar stated that securing the visa is difficult for students. “This is the correct time where our government has opened the door for many universities around the globe to come here so that we have a partnership with them. Today, when these restrictions have become real, it is a kind of gateway for all of us to achieve the best out of this situation for our own country, for our own students and also to gain the real economy out of education”. He added, “Education today must go beyond the classroom — it must build character, curiosity, and compassion. I congratulate Society Achievers for spotlighting leaders who are transforming education into a force for global good.”

Hon. Minister Madhuri Misal stated, “True progress lies in access and awareness. The leaders featured in this edition are bridging social, digital, and emotional divides through their dedication and foresight.”

Dr Bhushan Gagrani commended the initiative as “a timely reminder that education is the foundation of every sustainable city and equitable society.”

Ashok Dhamankar of Magnate Publishing says that the basic idea of launching Society Achievers Global Education Leaders is to showcase those who are behind the institutes, schools, colleges. “Many publications or publishing houses also conduct these events, where they felicitate the people behind the institutions. Society as a magazine, we cater to India's premium, the very elite society. The people we felicitated are owners of education institutes, the educationist”.

Truly, it was a wonderful evening of substance and style.