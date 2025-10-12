When Is Diwali 2025? 19, 20 Or 21 October? Know Correct Date & Muhurat

Canva

With Diwali around the corner, confusion seems to be in the air. Is the festival of lights falling on October 19, 20, or 21 this year? As different calendars and regions mark varying timings, many devotees are unsure when to perform the all-important Lakshmi Puja. Let’s clear it with the exact dates and auspicious muhurat details.

File

When is Diwali 2025?

As per the Hindu Panchang, Diwali in 2025 will be celebrated on Monday, October 20. The festival coincides with the Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month, which begins on October 20 at 3:44 PM and concludes on October 21 at 5:54 PM.

Astrologers and priests have confirmed that the most auspicious time for Lakshmi Puja falls on the evening of October 20, making this the ideal day to observe Diwali rituals.

Pexels

Diwali 2025 Lakshmi Puja muhurat (as per Drik Panchang)

Amavasya Tithi Begins: October 20, 3:44 PM

Amavasya Tithi Ends: October 21, 5:54 PM

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat: October 20, 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

Pradosh Kaal: October 20, 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal: October 20, 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM

These timings are considered the most sacred for performing Lakshmi Puja, when devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesha, and Lord Kubera for prosperity and well-being.

Read Also Steal Ananya Panday’s Exquisite Festive Fashion This Diwali Season

Dhanteras, Choti Diwali and other auspicious days

The Diwali season spans five auspicious days, each with unique rituals:

October 18: Dhanteras

October 20: Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi)

October 20: Diwali & Lakshmi Puja

October 22: Govardhan Puja

October 23: Bhai Dooj

Spiritual significance

According to Hindu mythology, Diwali marks Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya after defeating the demon king Ravana. The people welcomed him with rows of diyas, symbolising the victory of light over darkness, a tradition that continues to this day. The Amavasya night (new moon) adds spiritual depth, as lighting lamps signifies dispelling ignorance and inviting divine energy.