Mandira Bedi Turns Bride On Ramp; Rocks All-White, Off-Shoulder Gown At LFW

By: Rahul M | October 12, 2025

Mandira Bedi turned heads as the showstopper for designer Payal Jain’s collection “Paris Mon Amour,” a tribute to the timeless charm and elegance of Paris

The actor and TV host wore a breathtaking white off-shoulder gown, channeling the aura of a modern bride with understated sophistication

Her gown featured delicate embellishments and subtle shimmer, reflecting light beautifully without overpowering the look

The willowy, free-flowing cut added a sense of ease, perfectly in sync with the French-inspired theme of the designer

A dramatic trailing scarf completed the look, fluttering gracefully as she walked

Mandira kept her accessories minimal with some dainty diamond jewelry and bow-adorned heels, letting the gown take centre stage

With her short hair and bold red lips, Mandira closed Payal Jain’s show with the perfect blend of modern femininity and Parisian allure

