Diwali 2025: Must-Visit Goddess Saraswati Temples In India

By: Rahul M | October 07, 2025
Diwali is one of the most auspicious festival in Hindu religion which will fall on 21, October 2025. On this special occasion, visit some of the popular Goddess Saraswati temples in India:
Canva
Sringeri Sharadamba Temple is located in Karnataka, India. It is dedicated to the goddess Saraswati.
X
Sri Gnana Saraswathi Temple is another famous Saraswati temple which is situated on the banks of the Godavari River in Telangana.
X
Panachikkadu Dakshina Mookambika Temple in Kerala is another temple to visit on the occasion of Diwali.
X
Sri Sringeri Shankar Math Sharda Temple in Mumbai is home to the goddess Saraswati.
Ramesh KS
Sringeri Sharada Peetham is situated on the bank of the Tunga River in Karnataka.
Karnataka Tourism
Ajari Temple is considered as one of the famous temples which is located in the Sirohi district of Rajasthan.
Tripadvisor
Sri Vidya Saraswathi Shani Temples Wargal in Telangana was built by Sri Yamavaram Chandrashekhara Sharma in 1992.
Tripadvisor
