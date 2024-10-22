Diwali 2024: Must-Visit Goddess Lakshmi Temples In India

By: Sunanda Singh | October 22, 2024
Diwali is one of the significant Hindu festivals dedicated to goddess Lakshmi. On the occasion of Diwali, explore some of the famous temples in India.
Canva
Lakshmi Narayan Temple, also known as Birla Temple, was built in 1939 in Delhi. A large number of devotees visit the temple, especially during the festivals of Diwali and Janmashtami.
Canva
Goddess Lakshmi temple in Madhya Pradesh's Orchha is another significant temple which was built by Bir Singh Deo in 17th century.
Canva
Shri Ambabai Temple in Kolhapur is an ancient temple dedicated to the goddess Lakshmi. It was built in 7th century CE.
Canva
Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh, is home to Lord Vishnu and goddess Lakshmi. This beautiful temple is a must-visit to seek solace.
Clear Holidays
Shri Ashtalakshmi Kovil temple in Chennai which is dedicated to the goddess Lakshmi.
Tripadvisor
Sri Lakshmi Narayani Golden Temple is situated in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The mesmerising golden temple is the abode of the goddess Lakshmi.
Tripadvisor
