Navratri 2024: 7 Must-Visit Devi Temples In Madhya Pradesh

By: Sunanda Singh | October 07, 2024
Explore some of the popular devi temples in Madhya Pradesh on the holy festival of Navratri.
Sharda Maa temple in Maihar attracts devotees from all over India. The temple is located on a hilltop in Satna district.
BhaktiBharat.com
Shri Pitambara Peeth, which is located in Datia city. The temple was established by Shri Golokwasi Swamiji Maharaj.
Bijasan Mata Temple, which is located near Indore airport, has all 9 avatars of Goddess Durga.
X/ Trip Advisor
Maa Chamunda Mandir Mata Tekri, the goddess' famous shrine, is situated in Dewas city in the Malwa region.
Wikipedia
Kalika Mata, which is dedicated to Goddess Kali, is located in Ratlam.
Bhadwamata temple is situated 18 km from Neemuch and is also known as Vaishno devi of Malwa.
Kal Madhav Shakti Peeth is one of the 51 Shakti Peethas of Goddess Sati. The temple is one of the ancient temples in Madhya Pradesh.
Pinterest/The Temple Guru
