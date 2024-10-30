Steal Ananya Panday’s Exquisite Festive Fashion This Diwali Season

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 30, 2024
With Diwali upon us, it’s the perfect time to adorn exquisite and timeless ethnic pieces, and who better than Ananya Panday to inspire us for the ultimate festive couture!
All images from Ananya Panday’s Instagram
A classic lehenga is always a perfect choice for Diwali celebrations. Take cues from the actress' wardrobe and style a heavily embellished lehenga with a strapless blouse for a stunning festive look this season
For a minimal yet chic look this Diwali, a white-hued lehenga is an ideal choice. Consider styling it like Ananya with elegant jewels
A statement two-piece outfit is a great pick for contemporary style. Try the 'Call Me Bae' fame's look with a bejewelled blouse, a draped silk skirt, and a cape to standout at Diwali party
Next, we cannot miss the timesless elegance of a six-yard saree drape for the Diwali festivities. With gold being the top choice for many fashion icons, including Ananya, wear a gold-tinted saree adorned with breathtaking embellishments for the ultimate festive fashion
Bling is in this festive season! A sequined saree cannot be skipped for the Diwali parties as B-Town celebs, including the 'Student of the Year 2' star, are embracing this glamorous trend
Lastly, you can always opt for an Anarkali suit for a minimal yet elegant Diwali glam
Thanks For Reading!