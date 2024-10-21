Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor & Other Gen-Z Star-Inspired Glamorous Diwali Fashion Looks

Ananya Panday and Khushi Kapoor | Instagram

With the auspicious Hindu festival of Diwali approaching, now is the perfect time to elevate your fashion game. If you’re still deciding what to wear, look no further than Bollywood’s Gen-Z stars, who are leading the way in festive fashion. They are offering an array of inspiring looks that you can include in your Diwali wardrobe for the upcoming celebrations. From stunning lehengas to chic fusion sarees, take cues from actress's ethnic looks to glam up your Diwali fashion.

Ananya Panday's exquisite glam

Ananya Panday | Instagram |

A bejewelled lehenga is always a winning choice for Diwali, and Ananya Panday's striking lehenga look can be a great inspiration. The 'Call Me Bae' actress is wearing a statement ensemble from Arpita Mehta, featuring a staples blouse, an embellished skirt and a matching dupatta adorned with sequined work and lace detailing. To achieve Ananya's chic look, consider pairing your attire with a statement choker necklace and delicate stud earrings for that extra touch of glam.

Shanaya Kapoor's subtle blue lehenga

If you're looking to adorn trendy shades this Diwali, a pastel-hued lehenga like the one worn by Shanaya Kapoor is a fabulous option. The Gen-Z actress donned a traditional lehenga set, embellished with gold embroidery. To complement your softly coloured ensemble, consider pairing it with an intricately designed gold blouse. Lastly, opt to accentuate your look with minimal yet elegant jewels, just like Shanaya for a graceful charm.

Khushi Kapoor's ombre charm

Take note of Khushi Kapoor’s shimmering saree look this Diwali season. Stepping away from the typical festive palette, the 'Archies' star opted for a refreshing mint ombré saree from the shelves of fashion label Itrh. This pre-stitched saree featured an ethereal ombré effect that effortlessly transitions from lighter to deeper shades, adorned with intricate crystal embellishments. If you want to stand out at the Diwali party this year, consider exploring Khushi's traditional couture.

Sara Ali Khan's classic anarkali suit

A vintage Anarkali suit is one of the most classic pieces of clothing, and Sara Alia Khan's elegant ensemble is the perfect inspiration for that. A beautiful gold or ivory anarkali suit set featuring eye-catching gold embroidery can be an excellent option for festive occasions. You can always accessories this look with gold jewellery or choose to keep it simple, letting your attire shine on its own.

Janhvi Kapoor's golden beauty

For the ones looking to embrace gold hues this Diwali, Janhvi Kapoor's stunning wardrobe is a must-see. The actress recently wowed in some of the most extravagant gold ensembles, but this standout two-piece set is a highlight. Opt for a similar two-piece outfit for a modern take on festive fashion, and consider adding a dupatta for a traditional twist.