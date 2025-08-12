Kylie Jenner Turns 28; Celebrates Without Sis Kim Kardashian

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 12, 2025
Kylie kicked off her special day with a charming, retro-inspired breakfast-crispy grilled cheese sandwiches paired with ketchup, playfully garnished with “Happy Birthday Kylie” scripted in sauce. A quirky, fun way to begin her milestone 28th birthday
All images from Instagram
Mid-day, Kylie delighted in a whimsical candy-coloured cake moment with her children. The confection looked like something out of a childhood fantasy: rainbow sprinkles, jelly beans and gummy candies
As evening approached, Kendall Jenner orchestrated a sophisticated outdoor dinner. Set on a gravel terrace, the tables were draped in crisp white linens
No birthday is complete without a dazzling dessert. The pièce de resistance was a tiered cake adorned with bright red raspberries, delicate daisies and white roses, and topped with glimmering golden candles
While the evening radiated warmth and affection with Kendall at the helm, it was noticeable that two of Kylie’s sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were absent from the festivities
Kylie’s soirée was graced by a few A-list friends, including Justin and Hailey Bieber, adding extra sparkle and camaraderie to the night’s refined yet lively celebration
Kylie thanked Kendall for planning the party for her and expressed her excitement of entering her 28th year
