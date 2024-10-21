Sonam Kapoor's 'Rani Sa Anarkali' Is Perfect Diwali Outfit Inspiration; Know How Much It Costs

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 21, 2024

Sonam Kapoor was among the best-dressed Bollywood wives at the Karwa Chauth celebration, serving the epitome of festive fashion just in time for the upcoming Diwali season

The actress wore a custom anarkali set from the shelves of designer Punit Balana

The original version of this evergreen ensemble, 'Rani Sa Anarkali', is available on the label's website and will cost you a whopping Rs 85,000

The green embroidered anarkali was created from lightweight pale green silk, featuring gold marodi and patchwork embroidery, along with sequin embellishments

Take styling cues from the fashion icon and complement your festive look with statement earrings, kadas and rings

She finished off her anarkali fashion with half-up and half-down hairdo and glowing makeup glam

Sonam's timeless attire can be a great choice for your upcoming Diwali celebrations and Lakshmi Puja

