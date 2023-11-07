7 Fashion Hacks That Will Make Your Life Simpler This Diwali

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 07, 2023
Love wearing those heels, but the pain afterwards is something you cannot tolerate? Then you need to use heel cusihons and forefoot pads
Amazon
Use a regular tape at your necklace locks to get rid of hair tangles at the end of the night
Freepik
Ever wondered how celebrities wear those heavy earrings fpr hours at the events? The hack is to wear an ear patch or tape on your earlobe that will help distribute the weight of the heavy earrings
Amazon
Apply a bit of petroleum jelly on your skin, before sparying the perfume for a long lasting effect
Freepik
Talcum powder is something that comes handy in various fashion and beauty hack. You can use talcum powder for your hair, as it helps to get rid of the oilyness. As well as on your thigh to avoid any painful chafting in the festive wear
Freepik
A double sided tape is another fashion hack that can be used to keep for your dresses, blouse sleeves, dupatta in place
Amazon
Last but not the least, in case you are wearing a full sleeves of have sleeves blouse or kurti, try pasting a underarm sweat pad to avoid any sweat stains on your new clothes
Amazon
