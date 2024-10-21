Diwali 2024 Calendar: Know When Is Deepavali, Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja & Other Key Dates

Diwali 2024 | Canva

The Festival of Lights, Diwali, is one of the grand and auspicious Hindu festivals celebrated with great affairs across India and among Indian communities worldwide. Also called Deepavali, this festival symbolises the victory of light over darkness and good over evil.

According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Diwali is observed on the 15th day of Kartik, which is the darkest night of the year. During this festival, people light diyas, make rangoli and use lights to decorate their homes. Traditionally celebrated over five days, Diwali features an array of festivities and rituals. Here’s the full Deepavali calendar for this year, including the dates for Diwali, Choti Diwali, Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja, Bhai Dooj and more:

When is Diwali 2024: 31 or 1?

The extravagant festival of Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, 2024. Choti Deepawali and Lakshmi Puja will be celebrated on the same day, according to Drik Panchang. Below are the auspicious shubh muhurat to keep in mind:

Lakshmi puja muhurat: 06:52 PM to 08:41 PM

Pradosh kaal: 06:10 PM to 08:52 PM

Vrishabha kaal: 06:52 PM to 08:41 PM

Amavasya tithi begins on October 31, 2024, at 06:22 AM

Amavasya tithi ends on November 1, 2024, at 8:46 AM

Diwali 2024 full calendar

Day 1: Dhanteras date and significance

The celebrations of Diwali begin on Dhanteras. It will be observed on October 29 this year. On this particular occasion, devotees pray for wealth and success and pray to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. Gold coins, bars, and jewellery are purchased on Dhanteras.

Date 2: Choti Diwali date and significance

Day two of the Diwali celebration is marked by Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi. This year, it will be celebrated on October 31. It commemorates Lord Krishna's victory against the evil Narakasura.

Day 3: Diwali and Lakshmi Puja date and significance

This year, Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will occur on the same day along with Naraka Chaturdashi. It will take place on October 31, 2024. On Diwali, Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman return to Ayodhya. It also honours the triumph of good over evil.

Day 4: Govardhan Puja date and significance

Following Diwali, Govardhan Puja will be observed on Saturday, November 2, 2024. It is devoted to the worship of the mountain, Govardhan Parvat. It is stated that Lord Krishna saved the people of Mathura from Lord Indra by raising the mountain.

Day 5: Bhai Dooj date and significance

The five-day celebration of Diwali concludes with the auspicious festival of Bhai Dooj. Also called Bhau Beej and Bhaiya Dooj, this special occasion honours the special bond between sisters and brothers. This year, Bhai Dooj will be celebrated on November 3, 2024.

