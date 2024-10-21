 Diwali 2024: Soan Papdi Cocktail, Anyone? Influencer Creates New G&T Recipe In Viral Video
Diwali 2024: Soan Papdi Cocktail, Anyone? Influencer Creates New G&T Recipe In Viral Video

She added a few spoons of Soan Papdi into a jar, followed by adding some drops of gin into it. "Let it infuse for 15 minutes. Now, with some milk and sonpapdi, rim a highball glass, add in ice infused gin and tonic. There you have it a Sonpapdi G&T," she noted further in her recipe video, which is going viral on Instagram.

article-image
Soan Papdi Cocktail Video | Instagram: Shipra Hattangadi

Diwali is incomplete without food preparations and giftings, especially sending across some boxes of Soan Papdi to your family and friends. We know that you screamed out a loud yes after reading this. So, let us tell you about a viral video which is just a perfect find for tipplers. Ask why? Because it details how to enjoy the much-gifted sweet item with an alcoholic twist.

Soan Papdi cocktail

If you are someone who does refrains from consuming alcohol during the festival period or avoids it completely, it might still interest you to see how someone crafts a cocktail with a traditional sweet item. Also, it goes without saying that you could simply share it with someone who enjoys drinking in your circles and does it responsibly.

Influencer Shipra Hattangadi recently uploaded a video of a new cocktail recipe on social media, which came out as a fusion of a traditional sweet and spirits. To set the festival spirit high, Shipra crafted an impressive cocktail using Soan Papdi, which is undebatably the most common dessert that is gifted during this celebratory season.

Watch video

In her video, the influencer introduced people to her new cocktail idea and said, "Sonpapdi as gifts wala season is coming soon... if you're not a fan (of the dish), here's what you should do." She then recorded the recipe quickly on camera.

Video goes viral; netizens react

The video of his Diwali cocktail has caught the attention of Instagram users and is winning love. Notably, the video has already hit 97,000 views on the social media platform and is still counting of its popularity.

A few users condemned drinking alcohol during the auspicious period, but others expressed being impressed with the influencer's Soan Papdi-based drink. "This is so interesting," commented a user. Another, meanwhile, called it the "Only right way to have Soan Papdi."

