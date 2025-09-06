'Say NO To Plastic': Viral Video Shows Years-Old Packet Still Intact In Soil, Highlighting Threat To Earth

Image Courtesy: X (@Taza_Tamacha)

A recent viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) is reigniting global concern over plastic pollution. The clip, which has already garnered thousands of views, shows a man unearthing a small plastic packet from deep within the soil, where the packet appears fully intact despite being buried for years.

Canva

'Say No to Plastic'

In the video, the user highlights a critical environmental issue in the caption: "Plastic does not get destroyed in nature for hundreds of years, hence it is the biggest threat to the earth, water and living beings. Please do not use." The man’s message, echoed boldly in the video itself, is simple yet urgent: "Say No to Plastic."

Check out the video below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visual impact of seeing an undeteriorated plastic item pulled highlights the durability and danger of plastic waste. While this plastic may have been discarded decades ago, it shows no significant signs of decomposition.

Why plastic doesn’t decompose?

As per reports, plastic doesn’t decompose easily because it’s made from synthetic polymers that are designed to be strong and durable. These materials resist natural processes like heat, moisture, and bacteria that usually break down organic matter. As a result, plastic can stay in the environment for hundreds of years without breaking down.

According to NICHEM, "The amount of time it takes for plastic to degrade can vary dramatically depending on the type of plastic, environmental conditions, and other factors. Generally, plastic can take anywhere from 20 to 1000 years to degrade."

Every day plastic items like shopping bags can linger for 10 to 1,000 years, while plastic bottles may take over 450 years to fully decompose.