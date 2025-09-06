 'Say NO To Plastic': Viral Video Shows Years-Old Packet Still Intact In Soil, Highlighting Threat To Earth
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Say NO To Plastic': Viral Video Shows Years-Old Packet Still Intact In Soil, Highlighting Threat To Earth

'Say NO To Plastic': Viral Video Shows Years-Old Packet Still Intact In Soil, Highlighting Threat To Earth

The clip, which has already garnered thousands of views, shows a man unearthing a small plastic packet from deep within the soil, where the packet appears fully intact despite being buried for years.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 05:05 PM IST
article-image
Image Courtesy: X (@Taza_Tamacha)

A recent viral video shared on X (formerly Twitter) is reigniting global concern over plastic pollution. The clip, which has already garnered thousands of views, shows a man unearthing a small plastic packet from deep within the soil, where the packet appears fully intact despite being buried for years.

Canva

Read Also
Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 LIVE: Watch Mumbai's Iconic Ganesha Idol's Final Procession Here
article-image

'Say No to Plastic'

In the video, the user highlights a critical environmental issue in the caption: "Plastic does not get destroyed in nature for hundreds of years, hence it is the biggest threat to the earth, water and living beings. Please do not use." The man’s message, echoed boldly in the video itself, is simple yet urgent: "Say No to Plastic."

Check out the video below:

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Emotional As Son Ayaan Lall Surprises Her, Latter Says, 'You're Killing It, I'm The Luckiest...'– VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand Gets Emotional As Son Ayaan Lall Surprises Her, Latter Says, 'You're Killing It, I'm The Luckiest...'– VIDEO
Kerala Congress Unit’s Social Media Head VT Balram Resigns After Backlash Over 'Bidis-Bihar' Post
Kerala Congress Unit’s Social Media Head VT Balram Resigns After Backlash Over 'Bidis-Bihar' Post
UNIRAJ Result 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases B.Ed Part I & II Exam Results; Get Direct Link Here
UNIRAJ Result 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases B.Ed Part I & II Exam Results; Get Direct Link Here
Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India
Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India

The visual impact of seeing an undeteriorated plastic item pulled highlights the durability and danger of plastic waste. While this plastic may have been discarded decades ago, it shows no significant signs of decomposition.

Read Also
Mumbai's New Yorker Patron's Story Of Treating His GF At This Chowpatty Restaurant Without Any Money...
article-image

Why plastic doesn’t decompose?

As per reports, plastic doesn’t decompose easily because it’s made from synthetic polymers that are designed to be strong and durable. These materials resist natural processes like heat, moisture, and bacteria that usually break down organic matter. As a result, plastic can stay in the environment for hundreds of years without breaking down.

Read Also
Bamboo toothbrush to eco-friendly bottles: Five effective ways to reduce plastic use as a family
article-image

According to NICHEM, "The amount of time it takes for plastic to degrade can vary dramatically depending on the type of plastic, environmental conditions, and other factors. Generally, plastic can take anywhere from 20 to 1000 years to degrade."

Every day plastic items like shopping bags can linger for 10 to 1,000 years, while plastic bottles may take over 450 years to fully decompose.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India

Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India

'Say NO To Plastic': Viral Video Shows Years-Old Packet Still Intact In Soil, Highlighting Threat To...

'Say NO To Plastic': Viral Video Shows Years-Old Packet Still Intact In Soil, Highlighting Threat To...

Mumbai's New Yorker Patron's Story Of Treating His GF At This Chowpatty Restaurant Without Any Money...

Mumbai's New Yorker Patron's Story Of Treating His GF At This Chowpatty Restaurant Without Any Money...

Ananya Panday Vs Natasha Poonawalla: Who Nailed Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Bejewelled Pearl Mini...

Ananya Panday Vs Natasha Poonawalla: Who Nailed Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Bejewelled Pearl Mini...

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Anant Chaturdashi

Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Anant Chaturdashi