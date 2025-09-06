Ganesh Visarjan 2025 In Mumbai: Girgaon Chowpatty To Juhu Beach; Popular Places To Witness Final Immersion Of Idols

Ganesh Visarjan 2025 | FPJ | Salman Ansari

As Mumbai begins its heartfelt farewell to Ganpati Bappa, the city is already alive with the sound of dhols, dancing processions, and chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!". Today marks the start of the final visarjan processions on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi (September 6, 2025), and emotions are running high across the city.

From towering idols making their way down packed streets to families carrying their beloved Bappa with folded hands and tearful eyes, the day is as much about celebration as it is about devotion and gratitude. If you're planning to soak in the electric atmosphere this year, here are the popular places in Mumbai where the magic of Ganesh Visarjan 2025 comes alive.

Top places to witness Ganesh Visarjan 2025 in Mumbai

Girgaon Chowpatty

If there's one place that captures the soul of Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai, it's Girgaon Chowpatty. This is where the city’s most revered idols, from Lalbaugcha Raja to Mumbaicha Raja, take a final dip. Expect massive crowds, intense emotion, and a full-blown spectacle, you'll witness once a year. It's overwhelming, yes, but missing it means missing the true heart of Mumbai’s Bappa farewell.

Bandstand

The iconic Bandstand isn't your usual visarjan hub, but that's its charm. The peaceful promenade is perfect for those who want to take it slow. The sunsets are magical, the crowd is smaller, and yes, you might just spot a Bollywood celeb dropping by with their beloved Ganpati.

Juhu Beach

When the suburbs say goodbye to Bappa, they do it at Juhu Beach, in full filmi style. With dhols, dancing kids, celebrities occasionally showing up, and waves crashing under the stunning skies, it’s chaotic, colourful, and classic Mumbai.

Dadar Shivaji Park Chowpatty

For a more grounded but still vibrant experience, head to Shivaji Park in Dadar. The vibe here is more local and community-focused, with many idols immersed at the beachside pond. It's a great spot for families and those who want to experience the energy without getting completely lost in a crowd.

Versova Beach

Versova has quietly earned a name for itself as the city’s eco-friendly visarjan spot. Many devotees here opt for clay idols and minimalistic rituals. The beach stays cleaner, the mood is spiritual, and the environment thanks you later.

Powai Lake

If you're looking for a quieter, more serene visarjan, Powai Lake offers just that. Smaller mandals and families prefer this spot for its calm waters and open surroundings. It's less about the spectacle and more about the soul.

Talao Pali

Thane's Talao Pali transforms during Visarjan. The lake becomes a spiritual spot, echoing with chants and rituals. Locals turn out in full force, but the vibe remains intimate. It's not touristy, it's not flashy, but pure, heartfelt, and deeply rooted in tradition.

So, put on your comfy shoes, carry your spirit of celebration, and get ready to chant "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!" — because in Mumbai, the goodbye is just as grand as the welcome.