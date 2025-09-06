Ganesh Visarjan 2025: 25+ Wishes, Messages, Greetings & More To Share On Anant Chaturdashi

Anant Chaturdashi 2025 | FPJ

Ganesh Visarjan, also known as Anant Chaturdashi, marks the grand conclusion of the vibrant 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival. On this deeply spiritual day, devotees bid an emotional farewell to Lord Ganesha by immersing his idol in water, symbolising his return to Mount Kailash. It is believed that as Bappa departs, he takes away all sorrow and obstacles, leaving behind blessings of wisdom, prosperity, and peace.

In 2025, Ganesh Visarjan is being observed on Sunday, September 6. Across India, especially in Maharashtra, streets will come alive with processions, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”, and heartfelt goodbyes as people come together to send off their beloved deity.

The word "Visarjan" means “immersion” or “respectful farewell.” It reflects the eternal truth of life, everything that begins must also end, only to begin again. This cyclical philosophy reminds us to let go with faith and welcome change with hope.

On Anant Chaturdashi 2025, here are 25+ heartfelt wishes, messages, and greetings to share the spirit of this sacred day with your loved ones.

