Mumbai's New Yorker Patron's Story Of Treating His GF At This Chowpatty Restaurant Without Any Money Melts Netizens' Hearts

On September 4, Mumbai’s food scene was hit with a wave of nostalgia and heartbreak. An emotional Instagram post by Ranbir Batra, owner of the beloved New Yorker restaurant at Chowpatty seaface, announced that the iconic eatery would be closing its doors for good on September 11. Established by Batra's father, Tony Brar, New Yorker has been a vegetarian haven for generations, serving an eclectic mix of Tex-Mex, Italian, and Indian fare.

While the closure itself stirred emotions among loyal patrons, one particular comment under the Instagram post has gone viral, melting the hearts of Mumbaikars and sparking a flood of memories across social media.

'I’ve been coming since my school days'

"Dear Ranbir and the New Yorker family, Reading this brought back so many memories! I’ve been coming since my school days – those yummy pizzas, tacos, cheese corn balls, enchiladas, and the famous coke float. You introduced an entire generation to Mexican food when no one else was doing it!"

But it was what followed that truly struck a chord. "One memory that captures New Yorker’s heart: I once came with a girlfriend and had forgotten my wallet. Richard, your manager, simply smiled and took care of the entire bill. That’s when I knew this wasn’t just a restaurant – it was family. Richard, I think I still owe you about 800 rupees for that meal from two decades ago! 😊 Consider this my official IOU with 20 odd years of interest attached."

In a city where restaurants come and go, New Yorker was more than a dining spot, it was part of Mumbai’s emotional landscape. For many, it was the go-to for college date nights, post-exam celebrations, or those legendary late-night cravings.

'Thank you for the great memories'

The commenter ended their heartfelt note with, "Thank you for being part of so many life stories – skipping college lectures, celebrations, late-evening hangouts. While heartbroken this chapter is ending, I’m excited about your delivery plans and whatever comes next. With love, nostalgia, and that unpaid bill still on my conscience, thank you for the great memories!! ❤️"

The post has since drawn hundreds of similar memories from longtime patrons, many reminiscing about a time when taking your girlfriend to New Yorker was the ultimate romantic gesture.

While New Yorker may be shutting its iconic Chowpatty outlet, its legacy clearly lives on; not just in food, but in the hearts of Mumbaikars who grew up with it.