Mumbai's Local Sandwich House 'Santa Maria' To Shut Down: Why This Bandra Eatery Will Be Missed

Image Courtesy: Santa Maria | Instagram

Sad news is brewing for Bandra’s foodies. The much-loved Santa Maria Cafe, famously known as "Your Local Sandwich House", is shutting its doors after serving some of the heartwarming sandwiches and memories for Mumbaikars. The cafe, nestled at the gateway to Ranwar Village, will remain open till 24 August 2025 before officially closing.

'We are now forced to step away'

The announcement was made by the Santa Maria team through their Instagram handle. In the heartbreaking post, the eatery stated, "It's been really short notice for us, and even more so for you. It breaks our hearts to share that we are now forced to step away. And while that brings immense sadness, it also fills us with deep, overwhelming gratitude. To every one of you who walked in, stayed, supported us, shared a meal or a memory thank you. You gave us more love than we could have ever imagined, and it has carried us through."

'Santa Maria ~ Opening Soon'

But, worry not. It's not the end of Santa Maria. The post further expressed, "Though our doors are closing here, our spirit is far from gone. We believe truly believe that this is not the end. Just a pause. A redirection. And with time, faith, and your continued support, Santa Maria will return stronger, fuller, and more soulful than ever before."

“This chapter closes, but our story isn't over. This too shall pass. As we navigate this unexpected turn in our journey – with community always at the heart of who we are – we're doing everything we can to find our way back to you, as soon as possible. So keep an eye out, and hold us in your thoughts because soon enough, you will see a sign that reads "Santa Maria ~ Opening Soon," the cafe concluded.

What made it Mumbaikars' favourite spot?

Opened in April 2024, Santa Maria wasn’t just a local cafe; it was Bandra’s little corner of comfort. For Mumbaikars, it quickly became a favourite because of its homely vibe with wooden tables, quirky knick-knacks, shelves of old cassettes, and chairs handwoven by local craftsman Wasim Chacha.

The food, especially their sandwiches, was the real star, with cult dishes like Peggy’s Piggy pulled pork and the Eggplant Melt winning loyal fans. More than a sandwich house, it was a place where conversations flowed as easily as the coffee, where regulars felt at home, and where every bite carried a story.

Visit before it closes!

Where: Santa Maria, Gateway to Ranwar Village, Bandra, Mumbai

When: Till 24 August 2025 | 11 AM – 11 PM

Cost: Approx. Rs 1000 for two