 Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India
Chandra Grahan 2025: Date, Time & Sutak Kaal For Lunar Eclipse On September 7 In India

Since the eclipse is visible in India, the Sutak period, a traditional time of religious caution, will be observed.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, September 06, 2025, 05:46 PM IST
article-image
Chandra Grahan 2025 | File image

The last Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) of 2025 is set to grace the night sky on Sunday, September 7, and will be fully visible across India. This celestial event holds not only astronomical significance but also religious importance due to the associated Sutak Kaal, a period of spiritual observance in Hindu tradition.

This eclipse is especially notable, as it will be the final lunar eclipse of the year and the last visible from India until March 2026, making it a rare viewing opportunity for skywatchers and spiritual observers alike.

Lunar eclipse date & time in India (as per Drik Panchang)

Lunar Eclipse Begins: 9:58 PM (IST), September 7

Total Eclipse Starts: 11:01 PM

Maximum Eclipse: 11:42 PM

Total Eclipse Ends: 12:22 AM (IST), September 8

Lunar Eclipse Ends: 1:26 AM, September 8

Key durations:

Total Eclipse Phase: 1 hour 21 minutes

Partial Eclipse Phase: 3 hours 28 minutes

Penumbral Phase: 5 hours 24 minutes

Eclipse Magnitude: 1.36 (Total Lunar Eclipse)

Sutak Kaal timing in India

Since the eclipse is visible in India, the Sutak period, a traditional time of religious caution, will be observed. Below are Sutak Kaal timings as per Drik Panchang:

Sutak Begins: 12:19 PM, September 7

Sutak Ends: 1:26 AM, September 8

For Children, Elderly & Sick: Starts at 6:36 PM, September 7, and Ends at 1:26 AM, September 8

During Sutak, activities like eating, praying, and temple visits are typically avoided.

