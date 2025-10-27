Mallika Sherawat's SECRET To Ageless Glow At 49

Mallika Sherawat diet | Instagram

Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat continues to defy age with her radiant glow and lean, toned frame. The actress, who recently celebrated her 49th birthday, is proof that mindful living and discipline can be more powerful than any beauty secret. While many rely on strict regimens or shortcuts, Mallika swears by something simpler: a wholesome vegan diet and regular yoga.

Mallika Sherawat follows a plant-based diet

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mallika revealed that her approach to fitness is all about balance and nourishment. The actress follows a completely plant-based diet that excludes animal and dairy products. Her meals typically include fruits, salads, and Thai green curry made with coconut milk. Mallika skips milk, lassi, paneer, and cheese, choosing natural alternatives instead.

'I like bhindi a lot'

Her mornings usually begin with a vibrant plate of fresh fruits, and when she craves dessert, she opts for dates. Sharing her food preferences, she said, “I like bhindi a lot. Bhindi, of course, I prefer in cooked form, but I also love green salads and avocados.” Mangoes, she added, are her all-time favourite fruit.

Mallika swears by yoga

Alongside her diet, yoga remains central to her daily routine, and her Instagram feed is the proof, helping her stay both mentally centred and physically flexible. Mallika believes true fitness isn’t about deprivation but about consistent, mindful habits. Her lifestyle proves that staying youthful and strong at any age comes from conscious choices, not quick fixes.