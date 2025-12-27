Nita Ambani Dons Lord Shrinathji Pearl Necklace With Ivory Silk Saree At Mumbai Event

When Nita Ambani steps out for an event, she's bound to make headlines with her classic saree and opulent jewellery, and this time was no different. The Reliance Foundation chairperson attended the inauguration of Jeevan, a new medical wing at Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai, dedicated to her late father, Ravindrabhai Dalal. The occasion was meaningful, and so was her thoughtfully curated look.

Check it out below:

Nita Ambani styles timeless ivory saree

For the event, Nita slipped into an ivory silk saree, adorning soft pastel motifs, that felt equal parts classic and luxurious. What truly lifted the outfit was the striking rani-pink border, richly woven with golden zari work. She styled the saree with a rani-pink blouse, while her pallu cascaded smoothly over her shoulder.

Lord Shrinathji neckpiece that stole the show

Jewellery has always been Nita’s strong suit, and this appearance proved it again. At the centre of her look was a spectacular pearl necklace featuring hand-painted depictions of Lord Shrinathji, with the central pendant highlighted using rubies and diamonds. Spiritual and artistic, the necklace easily became the focal point of her appearance.

She completed the jewellery lineup with diamond studs and stacked bangles, keeping everything coordinated yet stunning.

Her glam was polished and luminous with softly defined brows, winged liner, mascara, flushed cheeks and a glossy pink lip. A neat middle-parted bun and a delicate red bindi rounded off her traditional look.