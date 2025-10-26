What Shilpa Shetty Eats To Stay So Fit At 50?

At 50, Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty continues to prove that age is just a number. With her toned physique, glowing skin, and boundless energy, she's a true fitness inspiration. But her secret isn’t crazy workouts or fad diets; it’s all about smart eating, simple routines, and enjoying wholesome food that keeps her energised, fit, and glowing every single day.

Shilpa's mindful morning routine

Shilpa begins her day with a wellness routine that’s deeply rooted in Ayurveda and self-care. "I start my day with a glass and a half of lukewarm water,” she shared in an earlier interview with NDTV. This is followed by four drops of Noni juice, which she calls an "energy booster." Next comes oil pulling, swishing coconut oil in her mouth for about five minutes to detoxify and improve oral health.

Breakfast, she believes, sets the tone for the day. "I don't skip breakfast because if you don't break your fast, you’re not doing good to your brain and body," she said. Her go-to meal is a bowl of muesli with fresh fruits like apples and mangoes topped with almond milk or eggs, which she calls "a complete meal."

Shilpa’s simple secret: eat right, not less

Shilpa’s mantra is simple: eat all the time, but eat right. Her meals are clean, wholesome, and nutrient-rich. In the evenings, she prefers a light broth or clear soup, sometimes pairing it with eggs or dry fruits. To maintain her metabolism, she avoids carbs at night and always finishes dinner before 7:30 PM, even on social evenings.

Her love for ghee

Unlike many who fear fats, Shilpa embraces them, especially ghee. "A lot of people face issues with maintaining their weight. I think adding the right kind of fats can really help," she said. For her, ghee is not the enemy, it’s fuel. She includes it in her lunch daily, alongside brown rice and wholesome foods that support skin elasticity and energy.

She also advocates using coconut milk for its nutritional benefits, particularly for those who are lactose-intolerant. And when it comes to fruits, she doesn’t shy away from high-carb options like bananas. “They are really good for you,” she insisted.

Beyond her diet, Shilpa Shetty’s youthful glow at 50 comes from a mix of yoga, workouts, mindful habits, and, most importantly, consistent routines.