Akshata Murty & Rishi Sunak's Daughter Anoushka Performs Kuchipudi At Delhi Event: Grandmother Sudha Murty Attends

A mesmerising evening of rhythm, tradition, and cross-cultural harmony unfolded at the Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, as dancers from the United Kingdom and Poland came together for the grand finale of “Samarpanam- A Dance Offering.” The cultural event, organised by the Arunima Kumar Dance Company in collaboration with the British Council India, celebrated India’s classical dance heritage through a week-long program.

In Kuchipudi dance, the term “Samarpanam” holds a deeply spiritual and artistic significance. Derived from the Sanskrit word samarpan (meaning devotion, surrender, or offering), it embodies the essence of dedicating one’s art to the divine.

Rehearsals

Anoushka Sunak’s graceful tribute to Indian heritage

Among the young international performers was Anoushka Sunak, daughter of former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and philanthropist Akshata Murty, who captivated the audience with her elegant Kuchipudi performance.

Guided by Kuchipudi maestro Arunima Kumar

The performance opened with a vibrant piece dedicated to the sun, presented by Arunima Kumar-an internationally acclaimed Kuchipudi exponent-and her senior students from Poland. Under her mentorship, the students explored the essence of Indian mythology, Sanskrit shlokas, and traditional dance forms that bridge ancient storytelling with modern appreciation.

Akshata Murty and Sudha Murty attend the cultural evening

Akshata Murty, who attended rehearsals earlier in the week, expressed her admiration for the initiative, saying it beautifully reflected the bond between India and the UK. She shared with ANI, “It’s heartwarming to see young dancers learn about Indian culture and mythology with such dedication.”

The finale, witnessed the presence of distinguished guests including Sudha Murty, who graced the occasion as Guest of Honour. “Samarpanam” stood as a testament to the enduring power of art to unite cultures, generations, and traditions through the graceful language of dance.