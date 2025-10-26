'It Stinks': Video Of Foreigner Travelling In Crowded Train Beside Toilet In Kochi Goes Viral | WATCH

A foreign traveller’s hilarious yet chaotic train journey from Kochi to Varkala has gone viral after she shared a candid video on Instagram (@amina_finds) on October 25. The clip shows her and her two friends tightly packed in a crowded train compartment, right beside the toilet, surrounded by bad smell, sweat, and chaos.

Foreigner's chaotic Kochi train ride beside toilet

In her caption, she explained, "We couldn’t get a seat on the Kochi to Varkala train, so we ended up all squished in… right next to the toilets. The train had come all the way from Delhi, packed to the brim with people and bags, and the smell of sweat hit us the second we got on It was so hot, so crowded, and so humid that the whole carriage just reeked. The toilet was leaking, the sink was spurting out suspicious water, and there was no air Just pure, sticky chaos."

Check out the viral video below:

Despite the discomfort, the traveller found humour in the situation. She added, "After a while, we kind of made friends with everyone around us. People made jokes about the heat, and somehow it turned into this weird little survival bonding moment. I’m still on this train writing this, luckily it’s a bit more spacious (kind of??) but I’m still counting down the stops until Varkala."

She ended her post with a travel tip for future visitors: "Travel tip: if you’re coming to India - book your train early!!! Unless you want the full ‘sweaty chaos next to the toilet’ experience. The trains here are awesome and I didn’t have this experience in 2023 when I came — it wasn’t busy at all! But I guess because it’s a Saturday, that’s why."

Internet reacts

The video, which quickly went viral, has drawn mixed reactions online. A user commented under the video, "Girl STOPPPP I’m suppose to take this on Monday." Another stated, "Sometimes maybe good sometimes maybe shit." A third comment questioned, "I am not from India but I am also wondering what's the point of showing this??"