 Thane To Ring In New Year With Ganga Aarti At Talao Pali Lake; Know Time, & Other Details Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane To Ring In New Year With Ganga Aarti At Talao Pali Lake; Know Time, & Other Details Here

Thane To Ring In New Year With Ganga Aarti At Talao Pali Lake; Know Time, & Other Details Here

The Thane city is set to ring in the new year with a special Ganga Aarti on the banks of Talao Pali Lake on the night of December 31. Usually, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Deepotsav and Ganga Aarti are held at Talao Pali, however, this year the organisers have decided to hold the aarti on New Year’s Eve.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Saturday, December 20, 2025, 03:57 PM IST
article-image
Ganga Aarti | ANI

Thane: The Thane city is set to ring in the new year with a special Ganga Aarti on the banks of Talao Pali Lake on the night of December 31, offering residents a surreal way to welcome the new year. Usually, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Deepotsav and Ganga Aarti are held at Talao Pali, however, this year the organisers have decided to hold the aarti on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Loksatta.com report, the aarti is set to begin at 10.30 pm and will continue till 12.01 am. The event is being organised by the Shri Kaupineshwar Cultural Trust, which has been conducting cultural and religious programmes in Thane city for many years.

Read Also
New Year's Eve 2025: Best Beach Destinations Around The World To Bring In 2026
article-image

Special Pandits Called From Varanasi

According to the report, experienced pandits from Varanasi have been specially invited to perform the Ganga Aarti using traditional rituals and mantra chanting, aiming to give devotees a Kashi-Haridwar-like spiritual experience in Thane's Talao Pali.

FPJ Shorts
Govt Says In Regular Consultation With Textile Exporters To Assess US Tariff Impact
Govt Says In Regular Consultation With Textile Exporters To Assess US Tariff Impact
'Ab ₹5 Crore Ko Target Karna Padega..': Ishan Kishan Jokingly Shifts Focus To Vijay Hazare Trophy As JSCA Announce Reward After SMAT Success | Video
'Ab ₹5 Crore Ko Target Karna Padega..': Ishan Kishan Jokingly Shifts Focus To Vijay Hazare Trophy As JSCA Announce Reward After SMAT Success | Video
'Bulldozer On MGNREGA': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over G RAM G Bill, Calls It An Assault On Rural Livelihoods | VIDEO
'Bulldozer On MGNREGA': Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi Attacks Modi Govt Over G RAM G Bill, Calls It An Assault On Rural Livelihoods | VIDEO
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent Protests In Bangladesh - VIDEO
Read Also
Jio Unveils Happy New Year 2026 Prepaid Plans, Priced Starting At ₹103
article-image

Meanwhile, as Mumbaikars have begun planning their Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to carry out surprise inspections at hotels, bars, restaurants, bakeries, and shops selling festive food items. The aim, Minister Narhari Zirwal said, is to ensure that people receive good-quality and unadulterated food during the peak holiday rush. This year, the FDA’s special drive will target not only New Year’s Eve hotspots but also bakeries and food outlets preparing Christmas and New Year cakes, sweets, and snacks.

According to FDA officials, the campaign is designed to ensure that cake shops, hotels, fast-food joints, and other eateries strictly maintain food safety and hygiene standards.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent...

'Govt Of India Needs To Speak Up': Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi On Anti-India Violent...

Thane Integral Ring Metro: 29-Km Circular Line To Boost City Connectivity & Ease Traffic

Thane Integral Ring Metro: 29-Km Circular Line To Boost City Connectivity & Ease Traffic

Thane To Ring In New Year With Ganga Aarti At Talao Pali Lake; Know Time, & Other Details Here

Thane To Ring In New Year With Ganga Aarti At Talao Pali Lake; Know Time, & Other Details Here

'We Will Be Adding 3 More Terminals': Jeet Adani On Navi Mumbai Airport | Video

'We Will Be Adding 3 More Terminals': Jeet Adani On Navi Mumbai Airport | Video

Thane Tragedy: Dombivali Couple Killed After Being Hit By Unidentified Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik...

Thane Tragedy: Dombivali Couple Killed After Being Hit By Unidentified Vehicle On Mumbai-Nashik...