Thane To Ring In New Year With Ganga Aarti At Talao Pali Lake; Know Time, & Other Details Here

Thane: The Thane city is set to ring in the new year with a special Ganga Aarti on the banks of Talao Pali Lake on the night of December 31, offering residents a surreal way to welcome the new year. Usually, on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Deepotsav and Ganga Aarti are held at Talao Pali, however, this year the organisers have decided to hold the aarti on New Year’s Eve.

According to the Loksatta.com report, the aarti is set to begin at 10.30 pm and will continue till 12.01 am. The event is being organised by the Shri Kaupineshwar Cultural Trust, which has been conducting cultural and religious programmes in Thane city for many years.

Special Pandits Called From Varanasi

According to the report, experienced pandits from Varanasi have been specially invited to perform the Ganga Aarti using traditional rituals and mantra chanting, aiming to give devotees a Kashi-Haridwar-like spiritual experience in Thane's Talao Pali.

Meanwhile, as Mumbaikars have begun planning their Christmas and New Year celebrations, the state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to carry out surprise inspections at hotels, bars, restaurants, bakeries, and shops selling festive food items. The aim, Minister Narhari Zirwal said, is to ensure that people receive good-quality and unadulterated food during the peak holiday rush. This year, the FDA’s special drive will target not only New Year’s Eve hotspots but also bakeries and food outlets preparing Christmas and New Year cakes, sweets, and snacks.

According to FDA officials, the campaign is designed to ensure that cake shops, hotels, fast-food joints, and other eateries strictly maintain food safety and hygiene standards.

