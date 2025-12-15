Jio Unveils Happy New Year 2026 Prepaid Plans, Priced Starting At ₹103

Reliance Jio, India’s largest telecommunications provider with over 450 million subscribers, has launched its new Happy New Year 2026 recharge plans in India. The plans are priced at Rs. 103, Rs. 500, and Rs. 3,599. They bring different benefits, but all of them include unlimited calling benefits. The plans are available for recharge immediately through the MyJio app, Jio website, and authorised retail outlets.

Jio Happy New Year 2025: Hero annual recharge plan at Rs. 3599

The standout Hero Annual Recharge plan is priced at Rs. 3599 and it comes with year long validity. Customer benefits include unlimited 5G data access, 2.5GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls to any network, and 100 SMS per day, with a full 365-day validity. This plan includes the complimentary 18-month Google Gemini Pro Plan benefit as well.

Jio Happy New Year 2025: Super celebration monthly plan at Rs. 500

For those preferring flexible monthly recharges, Jio has also launched a new Super Celebration Plan at Rs. 500. Subscribers receive unlimited 5G data, 2GB of high-speed data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day over a 28-day validity period. The plan also provides access to a comprehensive suite of OTT platforms worth Rs. 500 per month, including YouTube Premium, JioHotstar, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, Sony LIV, ZEE5, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Sun NXT, Kancha Lannka, Planet Marathi, Chaupal, FanCode, and Hoichoi. Adding further value, this plan comes with the free 18-month Google Gemini Pro Plan subscription.

Jio Happy New Year 2025: Flexi pack add-on at Rs. 103

Jio has also introduced the affordable Flexi Pack at Rs. 103. This pack offers 5GB of data with 28-day validity and allows users to select one specialised entertainment bundle: the Hindi Pack featuring JioHotstar, ZEE5, and Sony LIV; the International Pack including JioHotstar, FanCode, Lionsgate Play, and Discovery+; or the Regional Pack with JioHotstar, Sun NXT, Kancha Lannka, and Hoichoi. The Flexi Pack provides a customisable way for users to enhance their existing plans with targeted content at a budget-friendly price.

These new plans come just months after Jio announced its partnership with Google, bundling an 18-month subscription to the Google Gemini Pro Plan, valued at ₹35,100, giving millions of users free access to advanced AI features.