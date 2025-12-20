Sunburn Festival Mumbai 2025: Food Bar, Gaming Zone & Flea Market To Explore At Infinity Bay

By: Rahul M | December 20, 2025

Sunburn Festival 2025 officially kicked off in Mumbai on December 19, 2025, at Infinity Bay, Sewri, offering four massive stages and international artist line-up

Beyond music and lights, the EDM event offers a full-scale festival experience. Check out things you can explore:

From handpicked food trucks serving Mumbai street favourites to curated food and beverage stalls, the venue stays buzzing even between sets

At the dedicated food bar you can buy eveything from pizzas and burgers to kebabs and Boba tea, helping you stay fuller and energised throughout the festival

There is also a full-blown flea market with endless stalls featuring indie fashion, accessories and exclusive festival merchandise

Dedicated chillout zones and a fully air-conditioned Game Palacio arcade zone makes the festival interactive and experiential

