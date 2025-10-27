 Indian Railways Surprise Devotees By Playing Chhat Puja Songs On Trains & Railway Stations; 'Feels Very Good,' Say People
Indian Railways Surprise Devotees By Playing Chhat Puja Songs On Trains & Railway Stations; 'Feels Very Good,' Say People

In a festive gesture, Indian Railways is playing popular Chhath Puja songs at stations and on trains across India, delighting passengers ahead of the festival.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 27, 2025, 01:04 PM IST
article-image

In a heartwarming gesture that's striking the right festive note, Indian Railways has added a musical touch to this year’s Chhath Puja celebrations. Videos of devotional Bhojpuri and Maithili songs echoing through platforms and trains have gone viral on social media, delighting travellers and devotees alike.

To honour Bihar’s most beloved festival, Indian Railways has rolled out a unique initiative, playing soulful Chhath songs at over 100 major stations across India. As per reports, around 30 stations in Bihar, including Patna, Danapur, Hajipur, Bhagalpur, Jamalpur, and Sonepur, have already begun this initiative.

Beyond Bihar, stations in Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Anand Vihar are also joining in, ensuring that passengers travelling home for the festival feel the festive spirit even before reaching their destinations.

article-image

During intervals between train announcements, traditional songs by renowned artists such as Sharda Sinha, Nitu Kumari Navgeet, and Vindyavasni Devi fill the air, replacing the usual hum of rail chatter with melodies of devotion. In one viral clip shared by Northern Railways, a Sharda Sinha classic could even be heard playing at Shimla Railway Station, bringing a touch of Bihar’s culture to the hills of Himachal Pradesh.

article-image

Expressing his joy at the initiative, Ticket Collector SSP Chaurasia told ANI, “For the first time here at the station, a Chhath festival song is being played; it feels very good. In between, there are also train announcements, and Chhath songs are being played for the Chhath festival, which is a very good initiative from the railway's side. This is providing relief to the passengers as well.”

article-image

By blending music, culture, and community spirit, Indian Railways has not only made long journeys more pleasant but also reminded everyone that festivals are best celebrated together, even on the move.

