Chhath Puja 2025: Explore These Sacred Ghats In Bihar To Experience This Auspicious Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | October 27, 2025
Chhath Puja is one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya. On this special occasion, take a look at some of the popular ghats in Bihar:
Chhath is prominently celebrated in Bihar. On this day, you can visit Patliputra Ghat, which is located on the riverbank of the Ganga. Devotees observing the Chhath fast gather in large crowds here to request the sun's blessings through their prayers.
Kangan Ghat is famous for grand celebrations and organised arrangements, which is situated on the Ganga River.
Digha Ghat in Patna is known for its scenic beauty and large-scale gatherings for the celebrations.
Sun Ghat is recognised as one of the most esteemed locations for Chhath Puja in Bihar.
Barari Ghat in Bhagalpur is a significant and notable location for worshippers during Chhath Puja. Situated along the banks of the Ganges River, this ghat draws thousands of Chhath worshippers and pilgrims annually.
Instagram/ bhagalpur_calling
Dev Chhath Ghat is located in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. It is one of the most important and famous places for Chhath Puja. The ghat is located near the Dev Surya Temple.
Instagram/ i_love_daudnagar91
