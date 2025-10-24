Chhath Puja 2025: Explore These Sacred Ghats In India To Experience Divine Sun Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | October 24, 2025
Chhath Puja is one of the most auspicious festivals that comes in the Karthik month. The festival is dedicated to Surya Dev (the Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya.
Every year, the exact dates slightly vary based on tithi (lunar phase), sunrise, and sunset timings. In 2025, Chhath Puja will be observed on Monday, October 27. On this special occasion, take a look at some of the sacred ghats to visit in India to witness Chhath Puja.
Chhath is prominently celebrated in Bihar. On this day, you can visit Patliputra Ghat, which is located on the riverbank of the Ganga. Devotees observing the Chhath fast gather in large crowds here to request the sun's blessings through their prayers.
The sacred Assi Ghat is the location where the Ganga converges with the Assi River. This ghat becomes a spiritual hub during Chhath Puja. It is situated in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) is considered the most holy place for performing Chhath Puja rituals. Devotees from across the country visit here to take a holy bath and to give Arghya to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.
Rabindra Sarobar Lake is another popular site to visit during the festival, which is located in Kolkata. The lake draws devotees from the city's Bihari community for rituals performed on its banks. During the festival, the area transforms into a radiant spot as hundreds of diyas light up the water.
Yamuna Ghat near ITO is another iconic and traditional location for Chhath Puja, which is situated in Delhi.
The ghats in Mango, Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), are popular for Chhath Puja. The area is located on the banks of the Subarnarekha River, and many devotees gather there for the festival. Other river banks in Jamshedpur, like Domuhani Ghat and Gandhi Ghat, are also popular destinations for Chhath Puja celebrations.
