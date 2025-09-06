Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 LIVE: Watch Mumbai's Iconic Ganesha Idol's Final Procession Here

Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Live | Image Courtesy: Varinder Chawla

The vibrant heart of Mumbai beats louder today as the final procession of Lalbaugcha Raja, the city’s most iconic Ganesh idol, begins its majestic farewell journey. Marking the conclusion of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, the beloved Raja is now making his way through the city's crowded streets for his final immersion at Girgaon Chowpatty.

This annual farewell is not just a religious ritual; it's an emotional spectacle, one that draws millions from across the country and beyond. After a night of heartfelt prayers and one last grand aarti at the Lalbaug pandal, the towering idol was carefully placed onto its ceremonial truck as chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya!" echoed through the lanes.

Where to watch the Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 Live

Can’t make it to the streets of Mumbai? You can still be part of this historic procession from anywhere in the world. The entire visarjan of Lalbaugcha Raja is being streamed live on the official Lalbaugcha Raja YouTube channel. The live telecast captures every moment of the journey, from the pandal to the sea, offering a front-row view of one of India’s most emotionally charged cultural events.

Watch the live stream here: Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025 Live

Lalbaugcha Raja final procession begins

As the majestic Lalbaugcha Raja begins his final journey, Mumbai’s streets are filled with devotion, colour, and celebration. Adorned with vibrant garlands and offerings, the idol moves slowly through areas like Byculla, Charni Road, and Marine Lines.

Thousands of devotees walk alongside, chanting “Ganpati Bappa Morya!” and dancing with emotion as they bid farewell to their beloved Bappa.

The final destination is Girgaon Chowpatty, where the immersion will take place in the early hours of Sunday morning. As the idol enters the sea, voices rise in unison with the emotional chant, "Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" (Come soon next year).