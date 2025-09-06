Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Grand Procession For Mumbai's Most Revered Ganesha Begins After Final Aarti In Pandal; Sea Of Devotees Arrive | Watch LIVE

Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Grand Procession For Mumbai's Most Revered Ganesha Begins After Final Aarti In Pandal; Sea Of Devotees Arrive | Videos |

Mumbai: Mumbai witnessed a wave of devotion and celebration on Saturday morning as the visarjan procession of the city’s most revered Ganpati, Lalbaugcha Raja, began with grandeur. The farewell rituals began after the final aarti was performed at the iconic pandal, where thousands of devotees had gathered through the night to bid their beloved Bappa goodbye.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: The final aarti was held at Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of the idol immersion



(Video Source: Lalbaugcha Raja/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/nFC7CA8Hvy — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2025

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Large crowds participated in the procession for the immersion of the Lalbaugcha Raja idol



(Video Source: Lalbaugcha Raja/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/mrvl6iM2bA — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2025

The atmosphere at Lalbaug was electric, with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' reverberating through the lanes. The colossal idol, adorned with lavish garlands of flowers and currency notes, was readied to make its journey through Mumbai’s heart before reaching Girgaon Chowpatty for immersion. The mandal’s volunteers had lined the galli with crowd-control measures, but thousands more continued to wait outside for a final glimpse of the Raja.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A large crowd gathers at the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal ahead of the Ganpati idol visarjan



(Video Source: Lalbaugcha Raja/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/1ZvuzwAniM — IANS (@ians_india) September 6, 2025

Raja's Visarjan Route

The Raja’s journey is steeped in tradition, tracing a route through some of Mumbai’s most significant landmarks. The first halt comes at Lalbaug Market and Chinchpokli Station, where devotees gather under the Lalbaug flyover to offer their prayers. From there, the idol proceeds toward Byculla Station, where swelling crowds line Delisle Road and beyond, filling every available space.

A moment of communal harmony unfolds at Hindustan Masjid in Byculla, where members of the mosque committee pay their respects, a tradition upheld for decades. The Byculla Fire Brigade also offers a unique tribute, with fire trucks sounding sirens in honour of the Raja. At Nagpada Junction, also known as Khada Parsi or S. Mohani Chowk, the energy of the crowd surges as devotees chant louder, marking one of the most vibrant stops of the procession.

The journey then winds through Gol Deool and Do Taaki, areas known for their historic connection to the festival. By the time the procession reaches Opera House Bridge near CP Tank and Prarthana Samaj, cultural fervour peaks, with balconies overflowing and streets packed. The final destination is Girgaon Chowpatty, where, in the early hours of Sunday, the idol will be immersed in the Arabian Sea amid chants of 'Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya.'

Beyond its religious significance, the Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan is a symbol of Mumbai’s cultural unity. Social groups set up stalls along the route to distribute water and sherbet, while volunteers provide first aid. Mumbai Police have deployed thousands of personnel and implemented traffic diversions across South Mumbai to ensure smooth conduct.