Lalbaugcha Raja Visarjan 2025: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Farewell Of City's Most Revered Ganesha On September 6; Check Route Details

Mumbai: Mumbai is set to bid an emotional farewell to its most beloved Ganpati, Lalbaugcha Raja, on Saturday, September 6, 2025, marking the culmination of the 11-day Ganeshotsav celebrations. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the streets to catch one last glimpse of the city's most revered Ganesha, before the majestic idol is immersed at Girgaon Chowpatty. The Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan is the city’s longest and most iconic procession, often stretching well past 24 hours.

The visarjan yatra begins from the pandal in Lalbaug early in the morning. Devotees pack the lanes around Chivda Galli to witness the idol being taken out, with chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' filling the air. The atmosphere comes alive with dhol-tasha troupes, devotional songs and thousands of devotees walking barefoot alongside the idol, offering coconuts, flowers and prayers.

Read Also This Is Your Last Chance To Get The Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 Darshan In Mumbai: Know Everything

Procession Route:

The Raja’s journey to the Arabian Sea passes through some of Mumbai’s most iconic spots:

Lalbaug Market & Chinchpokli Station (West): The first halt as devotees bid goodbye under the Lalbaug flyover.

Byculla Station (West): Crowds line from the Delisle Road to Byculla Station, surpassing the S bridge, as the idol inches forward.

Hindustan Masjid, Byculla: A unique moment of communal harmony; the idol halts as members of the mosque committee offer their respects, a tradition cherished for decades.

Byculla Fire Brigade: A special tribute is given to the Lalbaugcha Raja here by the firefighters. A siren tribute is given by all the vehicles at the mega fire station to honour the iconic Ganesha idol.

Nagpada Junction (Khada Parsi / S. Mohani Chowk): A major congregation point where excitement peaks.

Gol Deool / Do Taaki Area: Historic locality with packed balconies and lanes.

Opera House Bridge (CP Tank / Prarthana Samaj / SV Road): Cultural fervor rises with thousands gathered.

Girgaon Chowpatty: The final destination, where the idol is immersed in the Arabian Sea in the early hours of the next day, amid loud chants of 'Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya' (Come back soon next year).

The Spirit Of The Visarjan

The procession is not just a religious journey but a celebration of Mumbai’s cultural fabric. Social groups along the route set up refreshment stalls serving water and sherbet to devotees. Volunteers provide first aid, while medical camps and control rooms ensure safety. Mumbai Police will deploy thousands of personnel to manage the massive crowd, with traffic diversions planned across South Mumbai.

For devotees, witnessing Lalbaugcha Raja’s visarjan is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, an overwhelming blend of faith, emotion, and togetherness. As the idol makes its way from Lalbaug to Chowpatty on September 6, 2025, the streets of Mumbai will once again echo with devotion, unity and a heartfelt promise to welcome Bappa back next year with even greater joy.