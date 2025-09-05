 Why Does Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja Halt At THIS Masjid Every Visarjan? Know The Story Behind It | VIDEO
The Lalbaugcha Raja visarjan procession stops at Hindustani Masjid, symbolising Mumbai’s unity and inclusiveness. Devotees chant while mosque members offer blessings, showcasing coexistence and reminding all of compassion beyond differing faiths.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 10:51 AM IST
Mumbai: Every year, the grand visarjan procession of Lalbaugcha Raja, Mumbai’s most beloved Ganesh idol, witnesses a remarkable moment of harmony when the majestic journey halts before Hindustani Masjid in Lalbaug. What began decades ago as a simple gesture of respect has today become a powerful symbol of the city’s unity, inclusiveness, and shared heritage.

The stoppage at Hindustani Masjid during Ganpati visarjan is not just tradition; it reflects Mumbai’s spirit of coexistence. Devotees chant “Ganpati Bappa Morya” while members of the mosque committee step forward to greet the procession and offer heartfelt blessings to the sea of devotees. This annual moment serves as a reminder that faiths may differ, but compassion and respect unite communities.

The practice is believed to have started in the mid-20s, when local Muslim leaders extended support to the Ganesh mandal by ensuring smooth passage and arrangements during the long visarjan route. Over time, this gesture evolved into a cherished ritual. During the Lalbaughcha Raja visarjan, the idol stops at Hindustani Masjid in Byculla. The local Muslim community greets Bappa with flowers, and sweets are shared between Hindus and Muslims.

This tradition, initiated in the late 1980s–90s, symbolizes unity and reflects Mumbai's spirit of harmony in diversity. Today, lakhs of devotees look forward to this pause, seeing it as proof that Mumbai thrives on cultural harmony.

In a city often described as a melting pot, the Hindustani Masjid halt stands out as a living example of India’s pluralism. The divine idol blessing the mosque gates, and the mosque embracing the procession with open arms, showcase the brotherhood that defines Mumbai.

As the drums beat, chants echo, and the idol continues its journey towards immersion, the brief pause at the masjid resonates deeply, reminding everyone that true devotion transcends boundaries. Lalbaugcha Raja’s annual visit here is not just about faith; it is about celebrating togetherness in the heart of the city.

