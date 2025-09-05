 Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Becomes 1st Tesla Owner In Mumbai As Deliveries Begin For 'Model Y' From BKC Showroom
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Becomes 1st Tesla Owner In Mumbai As Deliveries Begin For 'Model Y' From BKC Showroom

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Becomes 1st Tesla Owner In Mumbai As Deliveries Begin For 'Model Y' From BKC Showroom

Pratap Sarnaik said he felt privileged to be the first customer and stated that his decision was driven by the need to promote eco-friendly transport. “Buying this car is not a big deal, but as an environmentally friendly initiative, I have taken the electric vehicle as a Transport minister. I want to spread awareness and encourage people to purchase more eco-friendly vehicles," he said.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 01:34 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday, September 5, became the first owner of a Tesla car in Mumbai, receiving the delivery of a Model Y from the newly opened Tesla Experience Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). His purchase marked the official start of Tesla deliveries thorugh showrooms in the country.

Speaking at the event, Sarnaik said he felt privileged to be the first customer and stated that his decision was driven by the need to promote eco-friendly transport. “Buying this car is not a big deal, but as an environmentally friendly initiative, I have taken the electric vehicle as a Transport minister. Through this, I want to spread awareness and encourage people to purchase more eco-friendly vehicles," he said.

"In the next 10 years, more and more electric vehicles should come on the roads. I have bought this first car for my grandson, and I want parents who can afford such cars to use them for dropping their children, so that awareness can spread among the younger generation as well,” he added.

Read Also
First Tesla Supercharging Station In India Is Now Live In Mumbai: All You Need To Know
article-image

The Tesla Experience Centre in Mumbai, inaugurated on July 15 this year, was the company’s first showroom in India. A second outlet followed in Delhi on August 11 at Aerocity’s Worldmark 3. Tesla India has since announced via X that deliveries of the Model Y will soon commence across Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Pune.

FPJ Shorts
Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Welcomes US President Trump's Signing Of An Order To Implement Lower Tariffs On Automobiles & Other Japanese Imports
Japan's Prime Minister Ishiba Welcomes US President Trump's Signing Of An Order To Implement Lower Tariffs On Automobiles & Other Japanese Imports
Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Railway Project Will Be Completed In My Tenure, Assures MP Rajabhau Waje
Pune-Nashik Semi High-Speed Railway Project Will Be Completed In My Tenure, Assures MP Rajabhau Waje
On Teachers’ Day, MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases ₹330 Crore For 55 Lakh Students, Felicitates Outstanding Teachers
On Teachers’ Day, MP CM Mohan Yadav Releases ₹330 Crore For 55 Lakh Students, Felicitates Outstanding Teachers
GST Rate Cut To Amp Up Revenue Of India Inc. To 7%, Positive Impact On Consumption Accounting For 15% Of Corporate Earnings
GST Rate Cut To Amp Up Revenue Of India Inc. To 7%, Positive Impact On Consumption Accounting For 15% Of Corporate Earnings

The Model Y, priced from Rs 60 lakh onwards, is Tesla’s debut model in India. Two variants are available: the Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 60 lakh) and the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 68 lakh). The Long Range version offers a 622 km driving range and accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds. Buyers can also opt for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for an additional Rs 6 lakh.

Read Also
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde Takes The Wheel Of All-New Tesla Model Y, Enjoys Drive To Vidhan...
article-image

The car comes in six exterior colours, with Stealth Grey included in the base price, while Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver and Glacier Blue are offered at a premium. Interior options include black and white themes. Tesla’s signature supercharging technology enables up to 267 km of range in just 15 minutes, making it one of the most advanced EVs available in India.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai To Bid Farewell To 10-day Ganesh Festival; Key Pandals Celebrate Visarjan...

Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai To Bid Farewell To 10-day Ganesh Festival; Key Pandals Celebrate Visarjan...

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Becomes 1st Tesla Owner In Mumbai As Deliveries Begin...

Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Becomes 1st Tesla Owner In Mumbai As Deliveries Begin...

Where To Catch The Last Glimpse Of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja? Full Visarjan Route Here

Where To Catch The Last Glimpse Of Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja? Full Visarjan Route Here

Mumbai News: Celebrities Join In Celebration Of Mall Dog Laila's Safe Return, Found After 104 Days...

Mumbai News: Celebrities Join In Celebration Of Mall Dog Laila's Safe Return, Found After 104 Days...

Mumbai: New AC Bus Route A-84 Launched Between Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk And Oshiwara Depot...

Mumbai: New AC Bus Route A-84 Launched Between Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Chowk And Oshiwara Depot...