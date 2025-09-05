Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik Becomes 1st Tesla Owner In Mumbai As Deliveries Begin For 'Model Y' From BKC Showroom

Mumbai: Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik on Friday, September 5, became the first owner of a Tesla car in Mumbai, receiving the delivery of a Model Y from the newly opened Tesla Experience Centre at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). His purchase marked the official start of Tesla deliveries thorugh showrooms in the country.

A new milestone towards green mobility - proud to welcome Tesla home!@Tesla @purveshsarnaik



[ Pratap Sarnaik Tesla, Pratap Sarnaik new car, Tesla electric car Maharashtra, Pratap Sarnaik Tesla India, Green mobility Maharashtra, Tesla electric car India, Pratap Sarnaik… pic.twitter.com/W5Md2fSmqe — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 5, 2025

Speaking at the event, Sarnaik said he felt privileged to be the first customer and stated that his decision was driven by the need to promote eco-friendly transport. “Buying this car is not a big deal, but as an environmentally friendly initiative, I have taken the electric vehicle as a Transport minister. Through this, I want to spread awareness and encourage people to purchase more eco-friendly vehicles," he said.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Minister Pratap Sarnaik says, "...Buying this car is not a big deal, but as an environmentally friendly initiative, I have taken the electric vehicle as a Transport minister. I have purchased this vehicle because in the coming 10 years, our dream is that… pic.twitter.com/1a4T241FjD — IANS (@ians_india) September 5, 2025

"In the next 10 years, more and more electric vehicles should come on the roads. I have bought this first car for my grandson, and I want parents who can afford such cars to use them for dropping their children, so that awareness can spread among the younger generation as well,” he added.

Read Also First Tesla Supercharging Station In India Is Now Live In Mumbai: All You Need To Know

The Tesla Experience Centre in Mumbai, inaugurated on July 15 this year, was the company’s first showroom in India. A second outlet followed in Delhi on August 11 at Aerocity’s Worldmark 3. Tesla India has since announced via X that deliveries of the Model Y will soon commence across Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai and Pune.

Deliveries for Model Y starting soon. pic.twitter.com/4PWCbT2JMx — Tesla India (@Tesla_India) September 4, 2025

The Model Y, priced from Rs 60 lakh onwards, is Tesla’s debut model in India. Two variants are available: the Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 60 lakh) and the Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (Rs 68 lakh). The Long Range version offers a 622 km driving range and accelerates from 0–100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds. Buyers can also opt for the Full Self-Driving (FSD) package for an additional Rs 6 lakh.

The car comes in six exterior colours, with Stealth Grey included in the base price, while Diamond Black, Ultra Red, Quicksilver and Glacier Blue are offered at a premium. Interior options include black and white themes. Tesla’s signature supercharging technology enables up to 267 km of range in just 15 minutes, making it one of the most advanced EVs available in India.