Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai To Bid Farewell To 10-day Ganesh Festival; Key Pandals Celebrate Visarjan Tomorrow

Mumbai: With the heavy hearts and promise to reunite next year, Mumbaikars end the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, where worshippers say a sincere goodbye to Lord Ganesha by performing the customary visarjan ceremony on Anant Chaturdashi. Mumbaikars will flock to famous pandals to see the magnificent processions and immersion rituals, chanting "Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya" while saying goodbye to the idol.

The visarjan ceremony represents Lord Ganesha's journey back to his celestial home, imparting to followers lessons on the transient nature of life and the significance of letting go. The ceremonial procession and immersion are marked by traditional music, dance, and chanting, generating a lively ambiance.

Key Pandals to Visit

Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaugcha Raja | File

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai's most iconic Ganesh pandals, attracting millions of devotees each year. Established in 1934, it's known for fulfilling wishes and features massive idols with elaborate processions. The pandal's history dates back to a group of fishermen and traders who created it to express gratitude to Lord Ganesha for securing their livelihoods.

Andhericha Raja

Andhericha Raja | Official Instagram

Andhericha Raja, established in 1966, is famous for its unique themes, elaborate setups, and consistent annual motifs. Unlike other pandals, its idol immersion takes place on the fifth day. This pandal has become a hotspot for Bollywood celebrities, adding a touch of glamour to the festivities.

GSB Seva Mandal

GSB Seva Mandal Ganpati 2025 | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@gsbsevamandalmumbai)

GSB Seva Mandal, also known as the richest Ganesh pandal in Mumbai, features a gold-plated idol adorned with lavish gold ornaments. The pandal maintains strict religious observances, including pujas and bhajans, enhancing the spiritual experience. With over 60 kg of pure gold and 325 kg of silver used in decorations, it's a sight to behold.

Khetwadi Cha Ganraj

Khetwadi Cha Ganraj |

Khetwadi Cha Ganraj is renowned for its towering Ganesh idols, sometimes exceeding 40 feet in height. The pandal features creative themes and grandeur, earning accolades for its spectacular displays. Its idols have set records in the past, showcasing the artistic flair and enthusiasm of the local community.

Ganesh Galli Mumbaicha Raja

Mumbaicha Raja |

Mumbaicha Raja, established in 1928, is one of Mumbai's oldest and most popular Ganesh pandals. Known for its imaginative themes and intimate setting, it offers a more manageable experience compared to other popular pandals. The pandal emphasises traditional rituals and community spirit, making it a must-visit during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Girgaoncha Raja

Girgaoncha Raja |

Girgaoncha Raja is celebrated for its eco-friendly practices, using Shadu clay for its idol and environmentally friendly materials for decorations. This pandal reflects deep-rooted traditions while embracing sustainability. Established by Lokmanya Tilak, it features a traditional Maharashtrian Pheta (turban) on the statue, adding a unique cultural touch.

Tips for Visitors

All pandals offer free admission; expect big crowds at the popular ones. Sustainable choices such as Shadu clay idols are prevalent. Optimal visiting hours are early morning (5 AM to 1 PM) and late evening (8 PM to 10 PM)