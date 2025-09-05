Anant Chaturdashi 2025: From Live-tracking Apps To AI-enabled Drones, Here's How Tech Tools Will Redefine Crowd Management During Ganpati Visarjan In Mumbai This Year |

Mumbai: Mumbai is gearing up for Ganpati Visarjan on the occasion of Anant Chaturdashi on September 6, the grand finale of the 11-day Ganeshotsav and authorities are banking on new-age technology to handle the city’s massive crowds.

From live-tracking apps to AI-enabled drone monitoring, this year’s arrangements highlight how tradition and technology are being woven together to ensure safety and smooth execution of the immersions.

Real-time Tracking Of Processions, YouTube Live Coverage By Mandals

The Mumbai Police and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) expect lakhs of devotees to converge at immersion points such as Girgaon Chowpatty, Juhu and Dadar. To manage the surge, officials have rolled out services offering real-time tracking of procession routes, crowd density and waiting times at immersion sites.

Devotees can also receive traffic updates and suggested detours, making it easier for families to plan their movements without unnecessary delays. Several renowned Ganesh mandals offer YouTube live coverage for devotees to get a final glance of their beloved Bappa.

Surveillance Drones To Be Used To Monitor Crowd

Perhaps the most striking change this year is the use of surveillance drones. Equipped with high-resolution cameras, the drones will hover over key immersion zones to monitor gatherings, flag congestion and alert control rooms in case of medical emergencies or unruly behaviour. This is a far cry from earlier years when police relied heavily on manual reporting from on-ground officers and CCTV footage with limited coverage.

The shift is part of a steady evolution in how Mumbai manages its biggest annual celebration. A decade ago, updates about traffic snarls and procession timings came through radio announcements or TV tickers, often leaving citizens in the dark. In contrast, the integration of GPS-linked apps such as Google Maps and social media advisories has made information accessible instantly to millions of Mumbaikars.

FPJ Eco Ganesha |

Authorities have also introduced digital dashboards at police stations, connecting them directly to the central command centre. The system uses predictive analytics to identify potential choke points before they escalate.

As Mumbai readies to chant 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' one last time this season, the visarjan of 2025 is poised to mark a new chapter: one where tradition thrives alongside technology, making Bappa's farewell both safer and more seamless.