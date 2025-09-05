Ganeshotsav 2025: Mumbai Police To Deploy AI And 18,000 Officers For Safe Anant Chaturdashi Immersions

Mumbai Police gears up with AI, drones, and 18,000 personnel to ensure smooth and safe Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh immersions | Representational Image

Mumbai: For the first time, Mumbai Police will deploy AI technology during this year’s Anant Chaturdashi Ganesh immersion processions to manage the massive crowds and ensure smooth immersion operations. The city witnesses lakhs of devotees thronging the immersion routes, especially for processions like Lalbaugcha Raja, MumbaiCha Raja (Ganeshgalli), Tejukaycha Raja, and ParelCha Raja.

AI-Powered Crowd Monitoring Introduced

Speaking about the arrangements, Satyanarayan Chaudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), said that Ganeshotsav has been declared a state festival, and elaborate security planning has been done in coordination with the BMC. 6,500 public Ganesh mandals and 1.5–2 lakh household idols will be immersed in Mumbai.

The city has 65 natural immersion points and 205 artificial ponds. All immersion route roads have been cleared, and 10,000 CCTV cameras along with drone surveillance will be used. AI-powered monitoring systems will be deployed to track crowd density and manage real-time law and order situations.

Heavy Police Deployment

12 Additional Commissioners of Police, 40 DCPs, 61 ACPs, 3,000 officers, and 18,000 constables will be deployed. 14 companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 4 CAPF units, 3 Riot Control squads, and Bomb Detection & Disposal Squads (BDDS) will be on standby. Plainclothes officers and anti-terror units will also be part of the security grid.

According to Anil Kumbhare, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), changes have been made to traffic routes at Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty, and Juhu beach. 4 DCPs, 2,826 traffic police personnel, and Maharashtra Security Force personnel will manage traffic. Ambulances will be stationed along immersion routes. Social organizations will assist in managing the crowd.

Safety Warnings and High-Density Crowd Points

Bridges flagged as unsafe: Police have cautioned devotees against dancing on 12 railway overbridges, including Ghatkopar, Curry Road, Arthur Road (Chinchpokli), Byculla, Marine Lines, Sandhurst Road, Kennedy Bridge, Falkland Bridge, Mahalaxmi Steel Bridge, and Dadar Tilak Bridge.

52 high-density crowd points have been identified. Towers have been erected for monitoring. 520 lifeguards have been deployed along the coastline with additional support from the Indian Coast Guard.

The police have strictly banned the use of unauthorized drones during immersions. “All systems are in place, and our priority is the safety of devotees. We urge citizens to cooperate with the police and follow regulations,” officials said.