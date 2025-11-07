Bombay HC Acquits Man After 27 Years In Wife’s Alleged Suicide Case; Cites ‘Mere Unhappiness Not Proof Of Cruelty'

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: For over 27 years, Ramprakash @ Popat Govind Manohar lived with the stigma of being branded a convict for allegedly driving his wife to suicide. This week, the Bombay High Court finally cleared his name, ruling that there was no evidence to show he had subjected his wife to cruelty or abetted her death.

Justice Milind Sathaye set aside the 1998 judgment of the Additional Sessions Judge, Pune, which had sentenced Manohar to three years’ rigorous imprisonment under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498-A (cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code. His mother, a co-accused, had been acquitted at the time.

Case Background

The case dates back to May 1997, when Manohar married Rekha. Barely six months later, she was found dead in a river near Pune. The prosecution alleged that Rekha was harassed for money and a sewing machine, which drove her to end her life. Manohar, however, refuted the claims.

High Court Observations

After examining the evidence, the HC found no material to establish either cruelty or abetment. “The necessary ingredient of cruelty in the form of conduct of such nature as is likely to drive a woman to commit suicide… is not clearly spelt out, much less proved,” Justice Sathaye observed.

“Mere statements that the deceased daughter used to be unhappy and used to weep is not sufficient to conclude beyond reasonable doubt that there was harassment.”

The court noted that no neighbours were examined, the panch witness had turned hostile, and the alleged recovery of a sewing machine from the accused’s home was not proved. Even the ownership of the machine was doubtful, since the receipt was in another person’s name.

Importantly, the court observed that Manohar himself had lodged a missing complaint on the day Rekha disappeared, stating she had left her ornaments at home. During the police inquiry into this report, her parents had made no allegations of harassment.

Acquittal and Directions

Finding that the trial court “committed serious error” in concluding that Rekha was driven to suicide by mental torture, the High Court extended the benefit of doubt to Manohar.

Allowing his appeal, Justice Sathaye acquitted him of all charges and directed him to furnish a personal bond of Rs15,000, to ensure his appearance if the State challenges the verdict before the Supreme Court.

