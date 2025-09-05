 Mumbai News: BMC Receives 488 Objections On Draft Ward Boundaries Ahead Of Civic Elections; Public Hearings Scheduled September 10–12
The BMC has received a total of 488 objections and suggestions regarding the demarcation of 227 electoral wards, as of Thursday evening. These will be reviewed in public hearings scheduled for September 10, 11, and 12 at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, Nariman Point. An authorised officer appointed by the state government will conduct the hearings to examine and address the submissions.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 11:10 PM IST
BMC officials prepare to review 488 public objections on draft ward boundaries for upcoming civic elections in Mumbai | File Photo

Mumbai: The BMC has received a total of 488 objections and suggestions regarding the demarcation of 227 electoral wards, as of Thursday evening. These will be reviewed in public hearings scheduled for September 10, 11, and 12 at Yashwantrao Chavan Pratishthan, Nariman Point. An authorised officer appointed by the state government will conduct the hearings to examine and address the submissions.

Draft Ward Boundaries and Feedback Window

The draft ward boundaries were published on August 22, with the window for public feedback open until September 4. This year, the number of wards remains unchanged at 227, the same as in 2017.

In comparison, the BMC had received 631 suggestions and objections ahead of the 2017 civic elections. Hearings will be held from 11 am to 5:30 pm on all three days, said BMC on Friday.

Purpose of Ward Demarcation

Ward boundary demarcation is carried out ahead of civic elections to reflect demographic shifts and new infrastructure, such as roads and bridges. Once the suggestions and objections are addressed, the final list will be published by the first week of October.

Civic Body Under Administrative Rule

The process of ward reservation will begin thereafter, said BMC. The last BMC elections were held in February 2017. The term of corporators ended in 2022, and the civic body has since been under administrative rule.

