From Lalbaugcha Raja To Marolcha Morya: Mumbai Prepares For Grand Ganesh Visarjan As Iconic Mandals Bid Farewell To Bappa

Mumbai will bid farewell to its beloved Bappa as the 11-day-long Ganeshotsav festival comes to an end on Saturday. While some of the known Ganpati mandals immersed their idols on the fifth, seventh and ninth day, majority of the mandals will carry out the visarjan yatra on Saturday and the immersions will continue till early morning on Sunday.

Mumbaicha Raja

Ganesh Gully, Lalbaug

Route- Ganesh Gully - Chinchpokli Bridge - Bakri Adda-Saat Rasta - Lamington Road - Girgaon Chowpatty

Time- 8am

Lalbaug Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, the oldest Ganeshotsav mandal of Lalbaug, will continue its tradition to be the first mandal to complete the immersion process among the major mandals. The final aarti will commence at 8am, post which the 22ft idol will be taken to the entrance of Ganesh Gully for its signatory grand farewell. At 12.30pm, Bappa will be greeted with the iconic pushpavarsha like every year, after which an extravagant colour festival will be held in which the idol will be covered with ‘bhagwa gulaal’.

Mumbaicha Raja |

“For the last two years, we showcased a skit related to our cultural heritage but it created a lot of traffic issues since thousands of people come to say goodbye to bappa. Therefore, we have replaced it with the colour festival this year, which again will be a grand experience for the devotees,” said the mandal’s joint secretary Advait Pedhamkar.

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani

Dattaram Lad Marg, Chinchpokli

Route- Chintamani Gully - Lalbaug - Chinchpokli Bridge - Saat Rasta - Charni Road - Girgaon Chowpatty

Time- 10am

Chinchpoklicha Chintamani |

Known for its disciplined visarjan yatra, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani will follow its tradition of bidding a humble farewell to Bappa. The final aarti will begin at 9am and the immersion procession will commence at 10am. On the beats of aarti, the procession will leave from Chintamani Guly to Girgaon Chowpatty via Chinchpokli Bridge, Saat Rasta, Mumbai Central and Charni Road. Chinchpoklicha Chintamani idol will be immersed late night on Saturday.

Lalbaugcha Raja

Lalbaug

Route- Lalbaug Market - Lalbaug Flyover - Bharat Mata Cinema - Chinchpokli Railway Station - Byculla Railway Station - Charni Road Railway Station - Girgaon Chowpatty

Lalbaugcha Raja |

Time- 10am

Lalbaugcha Raja is undoubtedly the most visited ganeshotsav mandal in the city and similarly, thousands of devotees participate in its visarjan procession. Like every year, the gigantic idol will be placed on a royal chariot and go around the streets of South Mumbai till Girgaon Chowpatty, covering a distance of around 10km. Like the latest trend seen in the recent years, the idol will be immersed early morning on Sunday.

Girgaoncha Raja

Nikatwari Lane, Girgaon

Route- Nikatwari Lane - Khadilkar Road - CP Tank - Jagannath Shankar Seth Road - SVP Road - Girgaon Chowpatty

Time- 10am

Devotees will be able to witness one of the grand immersion processions for Girgaoncha Raja as the mandal will bid adieu to Bappa with its signature Puneri Dhol and banjo, which is played at the procession by the same artist for the last 40 years. Around 10,000 people dance along the immersion procession route every year. The mangal murti, or the small idol, will be taken through the streets of Girgaon at around 8.30am, post which the 25ft-tall idol will leave its place at 10am. Completing its 98th year, Girgaoncha Raja idol will be immersed early morning on Sunday.

Mumbaicha Peshwa

Vile Parle

Route- NP Thakkar Road - Shraddhanand Road - Hanuman Road - Hedgewar Ground

Time- 4pm

In what can be called truly eco-friendly, the 12ft tall Mumbaicha Peshwa idol, made out of rice shell and tissue papers, will be immersed in an artificial pond in the nearby Hedgewar Ground. Earlier, the mandal used to immerse the idol at Juhu Chowpatty or Versova Beach but stopped it long ago, shortly after turning to eco-friendly idol. Following the mandal, around nine other mandals have also started immersing tall idols at the artificial pond.

“Along with the decoratives, our idol heights to 24ft. While the idol is immersed in an artificial pond, the decoratives are preserve and reused during other festivals to press on our theme of environment conservation. While Bappa’s aagman yatra is celebrated in grand manner, we bid him farewell in a very simple way requesting him to come back soon next year,” said the mandal’s trustee Vijay Naikude.

Shree Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Sanstha

Keshavji Naik Chawl, Girgaon

Route- Keshavji Naik Chawl - Khadilkar Road - Opera House - Girgaon Chowpatty

Time- 4.30pm

The very first sarvajanik ganeshotav celebration in Mumbai was held at Keshavji Naik Chawl in Girgaon and is continued till date after 133 years. Known for its tradition celebration, the mandal will begin with the uttar puja at 4.30pm which will be followed by aarti and nawas, where devotees worship the lord for fulfilment of special wish and to thank him for the wishes fulfilled. This is followed by a collective prayer session, the only time devotees are allowed to go close to the idol, followed by makar darshan, after which Bappa is given farewell in a traditional way being seated in a palkhi.

Bycullacha Mahaganpati

Makba Chawl

Route- S Bridge - Arthur Road - Lamington Road - SVP Road - Girgaon Chowpatty

Time- According To Lalbaugcha Raja

Organised by an association at Makba Chawl in Byculla’s S Bridge, the Makba Chawl Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal celebrated 60th year of the festival with a one-of-its-kind idol made out of bamboo. Apart from the idol, the decoration also used bamboo to spread awareness among people to promote its usage. Every year, the immersion procession waits at the main road near S Bridge for Lalbaugcha Raja procession and moves forward only after the latter passes by.

Marolcha Morya

Pipeline Road, Marol

Route- Marol Naka - Saki Naka - Saki Vihar Road - Tunga Village - Powai Lake

Time- 4pm

Known for its eco-friendly idols made out of tissues and scrap newspapers, the Shivgarjana Tarun Mitra Mandal in Andheri (E) throws a spectacular show during Bappa’s farewell. The procession is witnessed by thousands as dhol tasha and lezim pathaks pay their tribute to bappa in an artistic way. The idol will be navigated through the streets of Marol and Powai on a trolley to be immersed at Powai Lake post midnight at 2pm.